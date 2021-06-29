Paris Hilton is healing from past traumas after her emotional 2020 documentary

American socialite Paris Hilton is opening up about how recounting her past traumas in a documentary, helped her heal.



During a chat with WSJ for the My Monday Morning series, the Simple Life alum, 40, shared details of her weekly schedule and sleeping patterns.

"I used to have very bad insomnia. But ever since I did my documentary and I've been doing all of my work for my cause to help the children it's been so healing that I don't have nightmares anymore."

"For sleep, I probably need eight to 10 hours to feel really great the next day. My hours have changed so much; I used to be up so late at night and traveling 250 days out of the year and deejaying very late-night sets, so I used to wake up a lot later,” she said.

"I learned that I can stay home, that I don't need to be everywhere, because I've always been one of those people who needs to be everywhere and then I have FOMO," the businesswoman added.

"I've learned that I don't need to be at every single event, I can just be at home. Also, just getting so much work done with the technology we have available, I just feel like I've saved so much time. I can literally do 20 Zooms in one day, get a week's worth of work done in one day,” she added.

Hilton had shared details of her alleged abuse during her time at a Utah boarding school, in her emotional documentary released last year.