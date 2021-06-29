 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Paris Hilton is healing from past traumas after her emotional 2020 documentary

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 29, 2021

American socialite Paris Hilton is opening up about how recounting her past traumas in a documentary, helped her heal.

During a chat with WSJ for the My Monday Morning series, the Simple Life alum, 40, shared details of her weekly schedule and sleeping patterns.

"I used to have very bad insomnia. But ever since I did my documentary and I've been doing all of my work for my cause to help the children it's been so healing that I don't have nightmares anymore."

"For sleep, I probably need eight to 10 hours to feel really great the next day. My hours have changed so much; I used to be up so late at night and traveling 250 days out of the year and deejaying very late-night sets, so I used to wake up a lot later,” she said.

"I learned that I can stay home, that I don't need to be everywhere, because I've always been one of those people who needs to be everywhere and then I have FOMO," the businesswoman added.

"I've learned that I don't need to be at every single event, I can just be at home. Also, just getting so much work done with the technology we have available, I just feel like I've saved so much time. I can literally do 20 Zooms in one day, get a week's worth of work done in one day,” she added.

Hilton had shared details of her alleged abuse during her time at a Utah boarding school, in her emotional documentary released last year. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth begins Scotland trip with Irn-Bru factory as William joins her

Queen Elizabeth begins Scotland trip with Irn-Bru factory as William joins her
Warring brothers, William and Harry all set to put up united front for Diana

Warring brothers, William and Harry all set to put up united front for Diana
Britney Spears' sister Jamie breaks silence after conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' sister Jamie breaks silence after conservatorship hearing
Prince Harry feels sorry about his 'hurtful' comments for father Prince Charles?

Prince Harry feels sorry about his 'hurtful' comments for father Prince Charles?
Netflix announces start of Knives Out 2 filming in Greece

Netflix announces start of Knives Out 2 filming in Greece
Gigi Hadid looks runway ready ahead of her fashion show

Gigi Hadid looks runway ready ahead of her fashion show
Kate Middleton and Prince Charles won't join William and Harry to pay homage to Diana: report

Kate Middleton and Prince Charles won't join William and Harry to pay homage to Diana: report
Britney Spears feels 'relieved' after sharing truth about conservatorship

Britney Spears feels 'relieved' after sharing truth about conservatorship
Cardi B leaves fans awestruck with her new pregnancy shoot snaps

Cardi B leaves fans awestruck with her new pregnancy shoot snaps
Scarlett Johansson discusses emotional association with Natasha Romanoff

Scarlett Johansson discusses emotional association with Natasha Romanoff
Khloe Kardashian reveals her real 'soulmates' after split from Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian reveals her real 'soulmates' after split from Tristan Thompson
Dua Lipa looks unrecognisable as she shares adorable childhood photos

Dua Lipa looks unrecognisable as she shares adorable childhood photos

Latest

view all