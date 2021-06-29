 
Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Jun 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Social media, technology causing alarming behavioural changes, say biologists

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 29, 2021

Social media and new technology is giving rise to misinformation and behavioural changes, note biologists and ecologists in a research published in science journal PNAS earlier this month.

Seventeen researchers from different fields came together and termed technology’s impact as a "crisis discipline". A crisis discipline is a field which requires quick intervention without waiting to know the complete picture definitively, Recode reported.

The paper argues that the collective behavioural effect of technology is not understood.

As evidence it cites the lack of initiative to effectively deal with the infodemic of misinformation during COVID-19. The paper also warns of the unintended consequences of technology on “election tampering, disease, violent extremism, famine, racism, and war.”

Read more: In Pakistan's fight against COVID-19, social media disinformation limits success

Researchers have hence, called everyone to action.

Carl Bergstrom, a biology professor at the University of Washington, is concerned about the behaviour and opinion moulding capabilities of internet technologies.

She told Recode that people are particularly vulnerable to the spread of misinformation and disinformation.

"Incidents like research papers suggesting hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 and anti vaccination campaigns are serious concerns. It is even more alarming when leaders end up promoting it," the publication reported.

“You can create an information environment where misinformation seems to spread organically. And also [these communities can] be extremely vulnerable to targeted disinformation. We don’t even know the scope of that yet,” Bergstrom said.

Bergstrom wants to find a solution to smoothly deal with the crisis at hand. She is concerned about the effect of information on human well-being, on democracy, on health and on the ecosystem.

“There’s no reason why good information will rise to the top of any ecosystem we’ve designed."

Read more: Is your social media habit an addiction?

Researchers are hearing counter arguments like misinformation doesn’t change anyone’s behaviour but the evidence to back the research is profound.

Bergstrom is concerned there isn’t enough talk about the ‘large-scale structural changes’ of technology on behavioural change.

“We’re hoping it [the paper] really highlights the magnitude of what’s happened and the urgency of fixing it. Hopefully, it’ll galvanise some kind of transdisciplinary collaborations.”

More From Sci-Tech:

Twitter faces new headache in India after occupied Kashmir, Ladakh shown outside India on map

Twitter faces new headache in India after occupied Kashmir, Ladakh shown outside India on map
FATF compliance is a must for Pakistan: EU

FATF compliance is a must for Pakistan: EU
‘Grave violations’: UN chief asks India to stop using pellets against Kashmiri children

‘Grave violations’: UN chief asks India to stop using pellets against Kashmiri children
Spending in mobile apps surges to new high: survey

Spending in mobile apps surges to new high: survey
Mask-free and ´low risk´, Italy welcomes milestone

Mask-free and ´low risk´, Italy welcomes milestone
Mixing COVID-19 vaccines gives 'robust' immune response': study

Mixing COVID-19 vaccines gives 'robust' immune response': study
UAE extends ban on flights from Pakistan till July 21

UAE extends ban on flights from Pakistan till July 21
UK bans Binance, world's largest cryptocurrency exchange

UK bans Binance, world's largest cryptocurrency exchange
WhatsApp hides online status for business accounts for beta Android users

WhatsApp hides online status for business accounts for beta Android users
'Heat dome' over US, Canada sends temperatures soaring to new heights

'Heat dome' over US, Canada sends temperatures soaring to new heights
North Koreans 'heartbroken' over Kim Jong Un 'looking emaciated': state media

North Koreans 'heartbroken' over Kim Jong Un 'looking emaciated': state media
A transgender make-up artist breaks barriers in occupied Kashmir

A transgender make-up artist breaks barriers in occupied Kashmir

Latest

view all