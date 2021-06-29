Punjab, KP announce summer vacations from July 1

Female students wearing masks, listen attentively to a lecture. — Reuters/File

Schools in Punjab to have summer vacations from July 1 to August 1.

Sindh will not have summer vacations this year: Saeed Ghani

KP announces summer vacations from July 1-11.

Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday announced that schools in both provinces would break for summer vacations from July 1, while the Federal Directorate of Education said summer vacations in the capital would be observed from July 18 to August 1.

Punjab Minister for Education Murad Raas, in a tweet, said that the schools in the province would go on summer vacations from July 1 to August 1.

"[During vacations], my request to all the children and their families is to follow SOPs issued by the government," the education minister said.

Similarly, KP has decided to give summer vacations from July 1-11, during which primary and higher-secondary educational institutions will remain closed.



The National Command and Operations Centre, during a meeting today, reiterated that federating units have the discretion of planning their own summer holidays in their respective educational institutions.

Related items NCOC wants schools to go on summer break from July 18

The NCOC, two days earlier, had also suggested that schools and other educational institutions go on summer break from July 18 to August 1, according to The News.



Sindh will not have summer vacations

Sindh, meanwhile, did not change its decision of having no vacations this year, with the province's education minister Saeed Ghani saying that the decision would be reviewed if the temperatures rise.

On June 16, the steering committee of the provincial school education department had decided that there would be no summer vacations in the province this year.

It was decided that due to interruptions in the academic year owing to the COVD-19 lockdowns, there would be no summer vacations in the province this year; however, in case the temperatures rose drastically, the decision could be reviewed.