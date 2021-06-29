 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Punjab, KP announce summer vacations from July 1

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 29, 2021

Female students wearing masks, listen attentively to a lecture. — Reuters/File
Female students wearing masks, listen attentively to a lecture. — Reuters/File

  • Schools in Punjab to have summer vacations from July 1 to August 1.
  • Sindh will not have summer vacations this year: Saeed Ghani
  • KP announces summer vacations from July 1-11.

Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday announced that schools in both provinces would break for summer vacations from July 1, while the Federal Directorate of Education said summer vacations in the capital would be observed from July 18 to August 1.

Punjab Minister for Education Murad Raas, in a tweet, said that the schools in the province would go on summer vacations from July 1 to August 1.

"[During vacations], my request to all the children and their families is to follow SOPs issued by the government," the education minister said.

Similarly, KP has decided to give summer vacations from July 1-11, during which primary and higher-secondary educational institutions will remain closed.

The National Command and Operations Centre, during a meeting today, reiterated that federating units have the discretion of planning their own summer holidays in their respective educational institutions.

Related items

The NCOC, two days earlier, had also suggested that schools and other educational institutions go on summer break from July 18 to August 1, according to The News.

Sindh will not have summer vacations

Sindh, meanwhile, did not change its decision of having no vacations this year, with the province's education minister Saeed Ghani saying that the decision would be reviewed if the temperatures rise.

On June 16, the steering committee of the provincial school education department had decided that there would be no summer vacations in the province this year.

It was decided that due to interruptions in the academic year owing to the COVD-19 lockdowns, there would be no summer vacations in the province this year; however, in case the temperatures rose drastically, the decision could be reviewed.

More From Pakistan:

NCOC satisfied over COVID-19 vaccine availability in Pakistan

NCOC satisfied over COVID-19 vaccine availability in Pakistan
Zardari calls for dialogue on Afghanistan

Zardari calls for dialogue on Afghanistan
Hareem Shah's mysterious PPP spouse news is a publicity stunt: Sindh minister Taimur Talpur

Hareem Shah's mysterious PPP spouse news is a publicity stunt: Sindh minister Taimur Talpur
NA passes Finance Bill 2021 by majority vote

NA passes Finance Bill 2021 by majority vote
IHC orders removal of NBP President Arif Usmani, chairman BoD

IHC orders removal of NBP President Arif Usmani, chairman BoD
PPP leader admits mistake, says he was not in his 'senses' while abusing CJP

PPP leader admits mistake, says he was not in his 'senses' while abusing CJP
US to send 2.5m doses of Moderna coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan

US to send 2.5m doses of Moderna coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan
BHC CJ asks Balochistan govt to withdraw nomination of judges named to probe Usman Kakar’s death

BHC CJ asks Balochistan govt to withdraw nomination of judges named to probe Usman Kakar’s death
FATF compliance is a must for Pakistan: EU

FATF compliance is a must for Pakistan: EU
Miftah Ismail vs Hammad Azhar: PTI, PML-N both claim victory after fiery debate

Miftah Ismail vs Hammad Azhar: PTI, PML-N both claim victory after fiery debate
Eight PTI MPAs barred from Sindh Assembly over ‘disorderly conduct’

Eight PTI MPAs barred from Sindh Assembly over ‘disorderly conduct’
Pakistan reports lowest coronavirus cases since October 25

Pakistan reports lowest coronavirus cases since October 25

Latest

view all