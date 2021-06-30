 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian wows in plunging black dress as she ventures out of her hotel in Rome

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

Kim Kardashian wows in plunging black dress as she ventures out of her hotel in Rome

Kim Kardashian set pulses racing in black outfit  as she ventured out of her hotel on Tuesday to attend a meeting at Fendi HQ in Rome.

The 40-year-old reality star showed off her stunning beauty in black outfit  during her appearance in the city.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star seemingly flouted the Vatican's strict dress code as she paid a visit to the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church alongside supermodel Kate Moss earlier this week.

Kim Kardashian wows in plunging black dress as she ventures out of her hotel in Rome

Kanye's strange wife Kim was looking smashing in a plunging black midi dress that flattered Kardashian's famous physique. She layered up her look with a knit burgundy shrug and strolled down the cobblestone streets in a pair of ultra strappy heels that wound around her ankles and up her calves.

The KKW Beauty founder let her lengthy raven locks flow out from a cap. She also wore sunglasses  to keep her eyes concealed.

Kim Kardashian appeared to be in a chipper mood as she was seen waving at passersby before slipping into the backseat of a chauffeured SUV.

More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato to begin talk show on Roku channel from July

Demi Lovato to begin talk show on Roku channel from July
'Black Widow' screening rolls out the red carpet for London film fans

'Black Widow' screening rolls out the red carpet for London film fans
Hailey Bieber shares stunning snaps from her dreamy trip to Paros with Justin

Hailey Bieber shares stunning snaps from her dreamy trip to Paros with Justin
'SmartLess':Amazon scoops up exclusive rights to celebrity podcast

'SmartLess':Amazon scoops up exclusive rights to celebrity podcast
Dua Lipa reveals interesting thing about her boyfriend Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa reveals interesting thing about her boyfriend Anwar Hadid
Gal Gadot gives birth to third child

Gal Gadot gives birth to third child

Justin Bieber calls wife Hailey Baldwin 'most lovable human'

Justin Bieber calls wife Hailey Baldwin 'most lovable human'
Christina Aguilera extends support to Britney Spears amid conservatorship battle

Christina Aguilera extends support to Britney Spears amid conservatorship battle
Fans demand Ben Affleck's Batman return

Fans demand Ben Affleck's Batman return
Why Khloe Kardashian's breakup with Tristan Thompson is 'heartbreaking'

Why Khloe Kardashian's breakup with Tristan Thompson is 'heartbreaking'
Queen Elizabeth mocked by German newspaper

Queen Elizabeth mocked by German newspaper
Kate Middleton given new role by Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton given new role by Queen Elizabeth

Latest

view all