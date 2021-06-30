Kim Kardashian wows in plunging black dress as she ventures out of her hotel in Rome

Kim Kardashian set pulses racing in black outfit as she ventured out of her hotel on Tuesday to attend a meeting at Fendi HQ in Rome.

The 40-year-old reality star showed off her stunning beauty in black outfit during her appearance in the city.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star seemingly flouted the Vatican's strict dress code as she paid a visit to the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church alongside supermodel Kate Moss earlier this week.



Kanye's strange wife Kim was looking smashing in a plunging black midi dress that flattered Kardashian's famous physique. She layered up her look with a knit burgundy shrug and strolled down the cobblestone streets in a pair of ultra strappy heels that wound around her ankles and up her calves.

The KKW Beauty founder let her lengthy raven locks flow out from a cap. She also wore sunglasses to keep her eyes concealed.



Kim Kardashian appeared to be in a chipper mood as she was seen waving at passersby before slipping into the backseat of a chauffeured SUV.