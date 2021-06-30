Pakistan to hire UK firm to take pilot licence exam

An office of the Civil Aviation Authority. Photo: File

Civil Aviation Authority to outsource pilot licence exam to British firm.

International Civil Aviation Organization had barred CAA from conducting pilot licence exams after controversial statement of Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan over fake licences of pilots last year.

Pilots will have to pay exam fee in pounds.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will be hiring a British company to conduct pilot licence exams, according to sources in the Civil Aviation Authority.



The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has completed homework to award a British company the contract to conduct pilot licensing tests.

British company UKCI will conduct licence tests for Pakistani pilots against £6 million as per the proposed agreement, sources in the CAA told The News.



The pilots will have to pay exam fee in pounds.

A local flying school is not pleased with this decision to outsource pilot licence exams to a British company.

“The course is already very expensive and the examination fee will multiply manifolds after awarding the contract to a British company,” the flying school's administration said, demanding a review of the decision.



The CAA spokesperson declined to comment when asked for details about the proposed contract.

The International Civil Aviation Organization had barred the CAA from conducting pilot licence exams after the controversial statement of Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan over fake licences of pilots, following the PIA aircraft crash in Karachi in 2020.