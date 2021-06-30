 
Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Jun 30 2021
By
Reuters

Supreme Court of India asked to intervene over bar on action against Twitter boss

By
Reuters

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

A 3D printed Twitter logo and a padlock are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration picture taken May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
  • The tussle has soured the business environment in a key growth market.
  • Last week, a court in Maheshwari's home state of Karnataka ruled that police should take no coercive action against him, however, Uttar Pradesh has now challenged that ruling in the Supreme Court.
  • As acrimony grows with Indian authorities, Twitter faces at least five police cases.

NEW DELHI: An Indian state has challenged in the Supreme Court a bar on police action against Twitter Inc's country head after a lower court protected him against arrest over an accusation that the platform was used to spread hate.

The tussle, coupled with discontent over increasing regulatory scrutiny of other US tech firms such as WhatsApp and Amazon, has soured the business environment in a key growth market.

Police in northern Uttar Pradesh, ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party, issued a summons this month to the official, Manish Maheshwari, over a video they said incited "hate and enmity" between Hindu and Muslim communities.

Last week, a court in Maheshwari's home state of Karnataka ruled that police should take no coercive action against him, however, Uttar Pradesh has now challenged that ruling in the Supreme Court, court records showed on Wednesday, but further details of its appeal were not immediately available.

The records also showed Maheshwari had urged the Supreme Court, in a filing, not to act on the police appeal without hearing him.

Twitter and police in Uttar Pradesh declined to comment.

As acrimony grows with Indian authorities, Twitter faces at least five police cases. Modi's government has slammed Twitter for not complying with new infotech rules to appoint new compliance officers.

The non-compliance has fuelled worries that Twitter may no longer be able to claim a sort of safe-harbour protection allowed by Indian law for content posted by users. read more

The Uttar Pradesh case concerns the spread of a video in which a few men, apparently Hindu, beat an elderly man, believed to be a Muslim, and cut his beard.

Other cases were triggered by complaints that some politically sensitive regions were depicted outside India in a map on Twitter's careers website or that child pornography was visible on its platform.

Twitter has not commented on the cases about the map. On Tuesday, it said it had a policy of zero tolerance for the sexual exploitation of children.

More From Sci-Tech:

UK deputy speaker thanks Pakistani doctors, nurses for risking their lives during pandemic

UK deputy speaker thanks Pakistani doctors, nurses for risking their lives during pandemic
WhatsApp launches ‘view once’ feature for photos and videos on Android today

WhatsApp launches ‘view once’ feature for photos and videos on Android today
Germany completes troop pull-out from Afghanistan: minister

Germany completes troop pull-out from Afghanistan: minister
Record-breaking heatwave kills dozens in Canada, US

Record-breaking heatwave kills dozens in Canada, US
Elon Musk to provide high-speed internet via thousands of satellites

Elon Musk to provide high-speed internet via thousands of satellites

To stop airstrikes, you need to stop all violence, US commander in Afghanistan says

To stop airstrikes, you need to stop all violence, US commander in Afghanistan says
In trip to UAE, Israel's top diplomat opens first embassy in Gulf

In trip to UAE, Israel's top diplomat opens first embassy in Gulf
Kashmir becomes thorny issue for Labour, Keir Starmer in Batley and Spen by-election

Kashmir becomes thorny issue for Labour, Keir Starmer in Batley and Spen by-election
WATCH: Drunk groom falls on the stage during wedding ceremony

WATCH: Drunk groom falls on the stage during wedding ceremony
Social media, technology causing alarming behavioural changes, say biologists

Social media, technology causing alarming behavioural changes, say biologists
Twitter faces new headache in India after occupied Kashmir, Ladakh shown outside India on map

Twitter faces new headache in India after occupied Kashmir, Ladakh shown outside India on map
Combating terrorist financing, money laundering EU's top priority: spokesperson

Combating terrorist financing, money laundering EU's top priority: spokesperson

Latest

view all