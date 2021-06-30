Man accidentally gets $50 billion deposited in his account

Image showing stacks of 100-dollar bills. Photo: File.

A man in the United States had the shock of his life when he accidentally found a whopping $50 billion deposited in his bank account, The Quint reported, citing Fox 11.

According to the report, the man — identified as Darren James — said he felt "crazy" when he saw so many zeros for the first time in his life.

A real state agent from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, James said that he had realised that the money must have been deposited by mistake so he immediately called the bank to report the incident.

After conducting a probe, the bank reversed the transaction but did not provide further explanation as to how the money got deposited in James' account.

"It was a great feeling while it was there to see that many zeroes in your account. It was pretty neat to see what it looked like," said James.



He had also planned what he would have done with the money had it been his own, saying that he wanted to open a children's hospital.