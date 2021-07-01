 
Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Thursday Jul 01 2021
By
Web Desk

What is Twitter's new security key feature to increase your account protection?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 01, 2021

Twitter is increasing the security of your account by introducing physical security keys as the sole two factor-authentication method to access your account.

People can now use security keys without having a backup authentication method.

This allows you to keep your phone number private as it won’t be needed for the SMS verification of your Twitter account anymore.

A security key also offers additional security from phishing attempts by shifting protection to a hardware device, Twitter Support tweeted.

The use of security key as a two-factor authentication first began in 2018 for Twitter users.

Read more: Twitter faces new headache in India after occupied Kashmir, Ladakh shown outside India on map

Back then, it was only available for web users. But over the years, the feature has been offered across Twitters’ IOS and Android mobile app as well.

Now users may even register multiple security keys for a more secure Twitter account.

What is a security key?

A security key is a small hardware device that resembles a USB. Security keys act like physical keys but for your online accounts. They ensure higher security and have built in protection that protects your information even if used on phishing sites.

Security keys can differentiate legitimate sites from malicious ones and block phishing attempts that SMS or verification codes would not.

More From Sci-Tech:

Amazon wants FTC chair Lina Khan to recuse from investigations

Amazon wants FTC chair Lina Khan to recuse from investigations

Slovak company carries out successful test flight of flying car between two airports

Slovak company carries out successful test flight of flying car between two airports
Supreme Court of India asked to intervene over bar on action against Twitter boss

Supreme Court of India asked to intervene over bar on action against Twitter boss
WhatsApp launches ‘view once’ feature for photos and videos on Android today

WhatsApp launches ‘view once’ feature for photos and videos on Android today
Elon Musk to provide high-speed internet via thousands of satellites

Elon Musk to provide high-speed internet via thousands of satellites

Social media, technology causing alarming behavioural changes, say biologists

Social media, technology causing alarming behavioural changes, say biologists
Twitter faces new headache in India after occupied Kashmir, Ladakh shown outside India on map

Twitter faces new headache in India after occupied Kashmir, Ladakh shown outside India on map
Spending in mobile apps surges to new high: survey

Spending in mobile apps surges to new high: survey
WhatsApp hides online status for business accounts for beta Android users

WhatsApp hides online status for business accounts for beta Android users
WhatsApp disables waveform voice messages on Android

WhatsApp disables waveform voice messages on Android
Avatar hopes for rare success with a gaming tie-in

Avatar hopes for rare success with a gaming tie-in
Study finds dinosaurs existed in ancient wintery Arctic

Study finds dinosaurs existed in ancient wintery Arctic

Latest

view all