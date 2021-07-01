 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jul 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistanis reject petrol price hike, worry about inflation

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 01, 2021

File photo.
File photo.

KARACHI: Worried at the latest hike in petrol prices and terming it an anti-people step, many are calling on the government to withdraw the increase forthwith.

According to Geo News, people are worried about the inflationary situation due to the hike, as the increased petrol prices come into effect from today. 

Many criticised the government for not considering the difficulties faced by the common man.

The price of petrol in Pakistan will go up by Rs2 per litre starting July 1, according to Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill.

Related items


Gill had announced that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended an increase of Rs6.05, but Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected it, instead approving an increase of Rs2 per litre for petrol.

The SAPM said that the recommended increase by OGRA was in accordance with a rise in fuel prices in the international market.

According to the PM’s aide, the recommendation also included an increase of Rs3.44 for the price of diesel but the prime minister approved an increase of Rs1.44.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Finance said that kerosene oil would see an increase of Rs3.86, whereas light diesel oil would go up by Rs3.72.

Tarin warns of hike in prices

Earlier in June, Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin had indicated that the prices of petroleum products will increase in the coming month as talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) continue over the stabilisation of revenue collection.

Talking on Geo News programme "Naya Pakistan", he said the petroleum levy would be increased up to Rs600 billion in the coming fiscal year so the levy will have to be jacked up in the range of Rs20 to Rs25 per litre, while currently a Rs5 per litre levy was being charged.

When asked whether Pakistan will pull out of the IMF programme if the Fund rejects the proposals and sticks to its demands, the finance minister said Pakistan will not exit from the programme.

He said Saudi Arabia had agreed to provide oil on deferred payments, but it could not be ascertained how much oil Pakistan will get.

PPP Chiarman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while condemning the increase in Petroleum prices and said the first shock of the anti-people budget has come with the increase of petroleum products.

“Today Petrol prices up by Rs2 and gradually prices of all essential items including electricity and gas will go further high,” he said while condemning the rise in prices of the petroleum products.

More From Pakistan:

FBR meets tax collection target for current fiscal year 2020-21

FBR meets tax collection target for current fiscal year 2020-21
Karachi trade bodies, SSGC sign MoU to address gas crisis

Karachi trade bodies, SSGC sign MoU to address gas crisis
Pakistan's daily coronavirus caseload goes over 1,000 for first time in a week

Pakistan's daily coronavirus caseload goes over 1,000 for first time in a week
Here's how Pakistani Twitter reacted to Qureshi-Bilawal NA spat

Here's how Pakistani Twitter reacted to Qureshi-Bilawal NA spat
FDE to change summer vacation schedule

FDE to change summer vacation schedule
DG ISI to brief MNAs on national security, Afghanistan

DG ISI to brief MNAs on national security, Afghanistan
'I'm not going anywhere, will complete 5-year tenure': CM Shah

'I'm not going anywhere, will complete 5-year tenure': CM Shah
Spoilers of peace in Afghanistan risk regional instability, says COAS Gen Bajwa

Spoilers of peace in Afghanistan risk regional instability, says COAS Gen Bajwa
Supreme Court directs Punjab govt to submit report on Sahiwal tragedy

Supreme Court directs Punjab govt to submit report on Sahiwal tragedy
FM Qureshi, Bilawal's NA fight moves to Twitter

FM Qureshi, Bilawal's NA fight moves to Twitter
WATCH: Pakistan Army successfully inducts first batch of VT-4 tanks

WATCH: Pakistan Army successfully inducts first batch of VT-4 tanks
Maulana Abdur Razzaq Iskander passes away at 86 in Karachi

Maulana Abdur Razzaq Iskander passes away at 86 in Karachi

Latest

view all