 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jul 01 2021
By
AFP

Balochistan suspends 70 Levies personnel for refusing vaccine

By
AFP

Thursday Jul 01, 2021

A group of soldiers from the Balochistan Levies force. — Facebook/Balochistan Levies
A group of soldiers from the Balochistan Levies force. — Facebook/Balochistan Levies
  • Balochistan suspends 70 personnel from Levies force without pay.
  • The group were given repeated written warnings and verbal requests" to get the jabs: official.
  • The federal government has advised all its employees to get vaccinated.

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has suspended 70 paramilitary troops without pay after they refused to receive COVID-19 vaccines, officials said.

The group were suspended in southern Balochistan on Wednesday "after repeated written warnings and verbal requests" to get the jabs, said Habib Ahmed Bangalzai, a senior local official.

"They will also not get their salaries," Bangalzai added.

The troops from the Balochistan Levies, a paramilitary force that assists police with law enforcement, have direct contact with the public, the official said.

Wali Breach, another senior government official, confirmed the suspensions.

The move comes after the federal government advised all its employees to get vaccinated.

Balochistan authorities were on Thursday due to implement a ban on unvaccinated people entering government offices, public parks, shopping malls and public transport.

Pakistan's nationwide vaccination rollout has been ramped up in recent weeks with more than 350,000 doses administered on most days.

Almost 16 million shots have been given to date, with China supplying most of the jabs.

But concerns about the side effects, coupled with misinformation that the vaccines cause infertility or death within two years, have sparked some hesitancy.

However, in the capital Islamabad, Pakistanis who want to work abroad have this week protested about a shortage of Western-made vaccines AstraZeneca and Pfizer, an entry requirement for most Gulf countries.

More From Pakistan:

PPP MPA complains to FIA about 'totally false' news of marriage to Tiktoker Hareem Shah

PPP MPA complains to FIA about 'totally false' news of marriage to Tiktoker Hareem Shah
Judicial commission formed to probe Usman Kakar's death

Judicial commission formed to probe Usman Kakar's death
Maulana Fazlur Rehman discharged from hospital after recovery

Maulana Fazlur Rehman discharged from hospital after recovery
Lahore Police arrest man suspected of raping 'family friend' from UK

Lahore Police arrest man suspected of raping 'family friend' from UK
6 injured as explosion rocks Quetta's Airport Road

6 injured as explosion rocks Quetta's Airport Road

Teenager kills 9-year-old boy for dropping kulfi

Teenager kills 9-year-old boy for dropping kulfi
Firdous Awan denies ECP found discrepancies in Usman Buzdar's asset statement

Firdous Awan denies ECP found discrepancies in Usman Buzdar's asset statement
PCB congratulates Nida Dar on completing century of T20I wickets

PCB congratulates Nida Dar on completing century of T20I wickets
Pakistan and India exchange lists of prisoners

Pakistan and India exchange lists of prisoners
Islamabad faces acute shortage of several vaccines

Islamabad faces acute shortage of several vaccines

Food security a matter of national security for Pakistan: PM Imran Khan

Food security a matter of national security for Pakistan: PM Imran Khan
Bahawalpur: Woman kills ex-husband, sister-in-law upon getting divorced

Bahawalpur: Woman kills ex-husband, sister-in-law upon getting divorced

Latest

view all