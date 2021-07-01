Pakistan and India exchange lists of prisoners

Pakistani rangers (wearing black uniforms) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) officers lower their national flags during a daily parade at the Pakistan-India joint check-post at Wagah border, near Lahore November 3, 2014. — Reuters/File

Pakistan has 609 Indian prisoners.

India has 345 Pakistani prisoners.

Pakistan, India share prisoners' lists twice a year.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani and Indian officials on Thursday exchanged the lists of the nationals languishing in each other’s jails.

Pakistan shared the list of prisoners with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. The list mentioned that 609 Indian prisoners — including 51 civilians and 558 fishermen.

Similarly, the Government of India shared the list of 345 Pakistani prisoners in the country — including 271 civilians and 74 fishermen — with the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi.

​The step is consistent with clause (i) of the Agreement on Consular Access between Pakistan and India — signed on May 21, 2008.



The accord binds both countries to exchange lists of prisoners in each other's custody twice a year — on January and July 1.