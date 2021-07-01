 
Thursday Jul 01 2021
Prince Harry discusses fatherhood with Ed Sheeran

Thursday Jul 01, 2021

Prince Harry recently sat down for a chat and touched upon his thoughts and experiences with fatherhood alongside singer songwriter Ed Sheeran.

The duo spoke candidly during their appearance on the WellChild Awards stage and Prince Harry revealed what living in a ‘jungle’ with two children has been like for him during the last month.

The former royal was quoted telling Sheeran, “Two is definitely a juggle. We've been lucky so far, she's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy.”

