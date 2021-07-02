 
Friday Jul 02 2021
Web Desk

Salma Hayek looks stunning in red Kurti as she soaks up the sun at a beach

Web Desk

Friday Jul 02, 2021

Salma Hayek looks stunning in red Kurti as she soaks up the sun at a beach

Superstar Salma Hayek sizzled in red summer dress as she soaked up the sun at a beach on Thursday.

The 54-year-old actress looked beach ready as she took a stroll in Gucci's dress which fell just above her knees and billowed in the breeze. It had dark blue details and had two tassels which hung from her neck.

The Desperado star looked smashing as she paired the patterned garment with a chunky gold necklace and a black leather cross body bag which she carried over her shoulder.

The charming actress also covered her face with a mask for the outing with a woman.

Her brunette tresses flowed in a natural wave down her shoulder and back and she donned a pair of black sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun.

Salma Hayek's outing comes as last month Salma revealed she finds peace by finding time to meditate with her beloved Southern white-faced owl named Kering, who she rescued just two years ago.

