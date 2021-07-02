 
Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Friday Jul 02 2021
By
AFP

Richard Branson planning trip to space ahead of rival Bezos

By
AFP

Friday Jul 02, 2021

Richard Branson planning trip to space ahead of rival Bezos

WASHINGTON: British billionaire Richard Branson one-upped his rival Jeff Bezos on Thursday, announcing that he too will travel to space -- as many as nine days ahead of the Amazon founder.

Branson´s company Virgin Galactic said in a statement that he would be a "mission specialist" aboard the SpaceShipTwo Unity, which will go to space as early as July 11, "pending weather and technical checks."

If the schedule holds, Branson would make it to the cosmos before Bezos, who said he would travel to space aboard the New Shepard launch vehicle belonging to his company Blue Origin on July 20.

The two billionaires have founded rival companies to take tourists on short flights to suborbital space.

Branson "will evaluate the private astronaut experience and will undergo the same training, preparation and flight as Virgin Galactic´s future astronauts.

"The Company will use his observations from his flight training and spaceflight experience to enhance the journey for all future astronaut customers," Virgin Galactic said.

The company plans to livestream the flight.

Virgin Galactic´s spacecraft is not a classic rocket, but rather a carrier airplane that reaches a high altitude and releases a smaller spacecraft, the VSS Unity, that fires its engines and reaches suborbital space, then glides back to earth.

"I truly believe that space belongs to all of us," Branson said.

"After more than 16 years of research, engineering, and testing, Virgin Galactic stands at the vanguard of a new commercial space industry, which is set to open space to humankind."

After this flight, two more tests are expected before the start of regular commercial flights in 2022, according to Virgin Galactic.

More From Sci-Tech:

What is Twitter's new security key feature to increase your account protection?

What is Twitter's new security key feature to increase your account protection?
Amazon wants FTC chair Lina Khan to recuse from investigations

Amazon wants FTC chair Lina Khan to recuse from investigations

Slovak company carries out successful test flight of flying car between two airports

Slovak company carries out successful test flight of flying car between two airports
Supreme Court of India asked to intervene over bar on action against Twitter boss

Supreme Court of India asked to intervene over bar on action against Twitter boss
WhatsApp launches ‘view once’ feature for photos and videos on Android today

WhatsApp launches ‘view once’ feature for photos and videos on Android today
Elon Musk to provide high-speed internet via thousands of satellites

Elon Musk to provide high-speed internet via thousands of satellites

Social media, technology causing alarming behavioural changes, say biologists

Social media, technology causing alarming behavioural changes, say biologists
Twitter faces new headache in India after occupied Kashmir, Ladakh shown outside India on map

Twitter faces new headache in India after occupied Kashmir, Ladakh shown outside India on map
Spending in mobile apps surges to new high: survey

Spending in mobile apps surges to new high: survey
WhatsApp hides online status for business accounts for beta Android users

WhatsApp hides online status for business accounts for beta Android users
WhatsApp disables waveform voice messages on Android

WhatsApp disables waveform voice messages on Android
Avatar hopes for rare success with a gaming tie-in

Avatar hopes for rare success with a gaming tie-in

Latest

view all