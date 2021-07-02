 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan revokes TikTok ban

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 02, 2021

TikTok logo. File photo
TikTok logo. File photo

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday lifted the ban on TikTok after the telecom regulator assured the court of issuing a ruling on the petitioner’s request by Monday.

The SHC had on July 28 ordered the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to suspend the services of the video-sharing site on June 28 on a citizen's petition, who aggrieved by the "immorality and obscenity" on the mobile app.

During today's hearing, the PTA apprised the court that access to the app was blocked by it on June 30.

It had requested the court to review its decision and allow it to restore the services.

The PTA counsel assured the court that it would expedite the process on the petitioner's request and issue a ruling on it by July 5.

After hearing the arguments, the SHC withdrew the suspension order and directed the PTA to make a decision on the matter till then.

The hearing was then adjourned till next Monday.

More to follow..

More From Pakistan:

Former president Asif Ali Zardari admitted to hospital after feeling unwell: sources

Former president Asif Ali Zardari admitted to hospital after feeling unwell: sources
Govt using video of NAB chairman to blackmail him, claims Saeed Ghani

Govt using video of NAB chairman to blackmail him, claims Saeed Ghani
Former Sindh CM Arbab Ghulam Rahim joins PTI

Former Sindh CM Arbab Ghulam Rahim joins PTI
PM did not attend security briefing as Shahbaz would have walked out if he did: Fawad

PM did not attend security briefing as Shahbaz would have walked out if he did: Fawad
Army stands by government's decision not to give bases to US forces: Gen Bajwa

Army stands by government's decision not to give bases to US forces: Gen Bajwa
Saudi Arabia, UAE did not ask Pakistan to recognise Israel, says Ashrafi

Saudi Arabia, UAE did not ask Pakistan to recognise Israel, says Ashrafi
Govt redefines what it means to be a resident Pakistani for tax purposes

Govt redefines what it means to be a resident Pakistani for tax purposes
PM adviser Shahzad Akbar meets LHC CJ-designate

PM adviser Shahzad Akbar meets LHC CJ-designate
Zulfi Bukhari wins first round of defamation case against Reham Khan

Zulfi Bukhari wins first round of defamation case against Reham Khan
PPP MPA complains to FIA about 'totally false' news of marriage to Tiktoker Hareem Shah

PPP MPA complains to FIA about 'totally false' news of marriage to Tiktoker Hareem Shah
Judicial commission formed to probe Usman Kakar's death

Judicial commission formed to probe Usman Kakar's death
Maulana Fazlur Rehman discharged from hospital after recovery

Maulana Fazlur Rehman discharged from hospital after recovery

Latest

view all