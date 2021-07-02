Pakistan revokes TikTok ban

TikTok logo. File photo

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday lifted the ban on TikTok after the telecom regulator assured the court of issuing a ruling on the petitioner’s request by Monday.

The SHC had on July 28 ordered the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to suspend the services of the video-sharing site on June 28 on a citizen's petition, who aggrieved by the "immorality and obscenity" on the mobile app.

During today's hearing, the PTA apprised the court that access to the app was blocked by it on June 30.

It had requested the court to review its decision and allow it to restore the services.

The PTA counsel assured the court that it would expedite the process on the petitioner's request and issue a ruling on it by July 5.

After hearing the arguments, the SHC withdrew the suspension order and directed the PTA to make a decision on the matter till then.

The hearing was then adjourned till next Monday.

More to follow..