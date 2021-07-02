Tekashi 6ix9ine refuses to support homeless father

Tekashi 6ix9ine has made it clear that he has no desire to support his homeless father Danny Hernandez Sr.

His father made a desperate plea for help saying that he does not have a place to live.

Responding to his father’s plea the rapper said that he will not help his father as he was abandoned by him when he was a little boy.

“Everybody knows I was abandoned at birth. Everybody knows that my biological father abandoned me at birth,” he said.

“Right now, he’s in a shelter smoking. The story of me not giving money to a crackhead who abandoned me at birth is getting more publicity than the positive things. Why? Because it’s a trend to hate me.”

“I took one glance — I see my biological father. I haven’t seen him since the third grade. I don’t even know if this is a [expletive] joke, everything I go through.”