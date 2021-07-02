 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 02 2021
By
Zeeshan Shah

Karachi: Robbers loot Rs1.2mn, snatch mobile phones from visitors at Ehsaas Programme Centre

By
Zeeshan Shah

Friday Jul 02, 2021

  • Police say a total of six robbers, riding motorcycles, had entered the Nariyal Park Branch of the Ehsaas office.
  • CCTV footage of the fleeing robbers has been obtained by the police.
  • Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman has strongly condemned the incident; blames police for not being deployed at the centre for the provision of security. 

KARACHI: Armed robbers have looted the office of the government's flagship Ehsas Programme and fled from the scene, Geo News reported Friday.

Following the incident, CCTV footage of the fleeing robbers has been obtained by the police. The robbers have reportedly looted Rs1.2 million and have also snatched the mobile phones of poor visitors who had gone to the office to collect aid. 

Police say a total of six robbers, riding motorcycles, had entered the Nariyal Park Branch of the Ehsaas Programme Centre, located in Gulshan-e-Iqbal block 5 of the metropolis.

Related items

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman has strongly condemned the incident. Expressing his displeasure, he said that the police was not present there for the provision of security.

Issuing a statement, Zaman said that robbers conveniently looted the money — meant to be distributed among the poor — from the staff of the Ehsaas Centre.

"The robbers have deprived the staff and the poor people of cash. [This proves that] the criminal elements [involved in the incident] had been wandering openly in the city," Zaman said.

He demanded the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh arrest the robbers involved in the incident immediately. 

— With additional input from APP.

More From Pakistan:

CAA takes 'strong notice' of flight cancellation by some international airlines: NCOC

CAA takes 'strong notice' of flight cancellation by some international airlines: NCOC
Pakistan rejects claims of drone flying over Indian High Commission in Islamabad

Pakistan rejects claims of drone flying over Indian High Commission in Islamabad
Review board dismisses plea for extension in Saad Rizvi's detention

Review board dismisses plea for extension in Saad Rizvi's detention
PML-N, PTI fire volleys at each other over power crisis

PML-N, PTI fire volleys at each other over power crisis
Nearly 340 children aged 1-10 contracted COVID-19 in June 2021: health ministry

Nearly 340 children aged 1-10 contracted COVID-19 in June 2021: health ministry

Pakistan condemns killing of teenager in Indian-occupied Kashmir

Pakistan condemns killing of teenager in Indian-occupied Kashmir
SC rejects PPP leader's apology for derogatory remarks against CJP

SC rejects PPP leader's apology for derogatory remarks against CJP
Former president Asif Ali Zardari admitted to hospital after feeling unwell

Former president Asif Ali Zardari admitted to hospital after feeling unwell
Pakistan revokes TikTok suspension

Pakistan revokes TikTok suspension
Pakistan receives 2.5m doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from US

Pakistan receives 2.5m doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from US
Govt using video of NAB chairman to blackmail him, claims Saeed Ghani

Govt using video of NAB chairman to blackmail him, claims Saeed Ghani
Former Sindh CM Arbab Ghulam Rahim joins PTI

Former Sindh CM Arbab Ghulam Rahim joins PTI

Latest

view all