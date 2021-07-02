Karachi: Robbers loot Rs1.2mn, snatch mobile phones from visitors at Ehsaas Programme Centre

Police say a total of six robbers, riding motorcycles, had entered the Nariyal Park Branch of the Ehsaas office.

KARACHI: Armed robbers have looted the office of the government's flagship Ehsas Programme and fled from the scene, Geo News reported Friday.



Following the incident, CCTV footage of the fleeing robbers has been obtained by the police. The robbers have reportedly looted Rs1.2 million and have also snatched the mobile phones of poor visitors who had gone to the office to collect aid.

Police say a total of six robbers, riding motorcycles, had entered the Nariyal Park Branch of the Ehsaas Programme Centre, located in Gulshan-e-Iqbal block 5 of the metropolis.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman has strongly condemned the incident. Expressing his displeasure, he said that the police was not present there for the provision of security.



Issuing a statement, Zaman said that robbers conveniently looted the money — meant to be distributed among the poor — from the staff of the Ehsaas Centre.

"The robbers have deprived the staff and the poor people of cash. [This proves that] the criminal elements [involved in the incident] had been wandering openly in the city," Zaman said.

He demanded the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh arrest the robbers involved in the incident immediately.