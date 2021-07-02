 
pakistan
Friday Jul 02 2021
Sindh govt allows businesses to operate till 10 pm as per new COVID-19 guidelines

  • All decisions, according to the notification, will remain in place until July 31, 2021.
  • Indoor dining will now be allowed in hotels and restaurants until 12am but only for vaccinated individuals.
  • Wedding venues — with an outdoor arrangement for the event — will be allowed to have 400 guests, while indoor events will be allowed to have a total of 200 guests. 

KARACHI: The Sindh government has extended the operational hours for commercial activities in the province until 10pm, a statement issued in this regard said Friday.

Indoor dining 

Per the notification, indoor dining will now be allowed in hotels and restaurants until 12am, however, they will continue to operate on a 50% capacity which has only been allowed for vaccinated individuals.

Meanwhile, home delivery and takeaway of food orders will now be allowed throughout the day, the notification said.

Wedding venues

Per the new announcement, wedding venues — with an outdoor arrangement for the event — will be allowed to have 400 guests, while indoor events will be allowed to have a total of 200 guests. 

Cinemas

The notification further said that cinema houses and theatres will now be allowed to operate until 1am, however, only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to enter the premises.

Religious shrines

Religious shrines will be allowed to operate throughout the province while strictly adhering to the government's mandated coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), the notification said.

Public and private offices

The government has also decided to allow all private and public offices in the province to operate on a 100% capacity, however, all offices will have to mandatorily follow the coronavirus SOPs. 

All decisions, according to the notification, will remain in place until July 31, 2021. 


