Saturday Jul 03 2021
Jennifer Lopez's new song echoes all about her split with Alex Rodriguez

Saturday Jul 03, 2021

'The song is about change and not being afraid to take the step,' said Jennifer Lopez 

Jennifer Lopez just dropped her new song Cambia El Paso which she said is all about 'change' and 'not being afraid' of her split with Alex Rodriguez. 

“The song is about change and not being afraid to take the step,” she said on the Thursday appearance of SiriusXM’s Pitbull’s Globalization show.

The title Cambia El Paso means to change the step in Spanish. 

“Like, just take the step, advance, do what you need to do. If something’s not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, like, just make that move and dance,” she said of the track, which is a collaboration with Rauw Alejandro. “Dance is life, and joy and happiness.”

The On the Floor singer added that when she talks about dance she doesn’t just mean physically moving around. “I’m talking about something else. All she wants to do is just dance, dance, dance, dance again,” she explained. “You gotta live. You gotta be yourself. You got to be happy. And that’s what the record’s about.”

