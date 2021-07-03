 
Saturday Jul 03 2021
7 Pakistanis die in house fire east of Canada's Calgary

The rear of a house in Chestermere, AB, east of Calgary is shown on Friday, July 2, 2021. -Postmedia
  • The fire prompts concerns whether it was a result of Islamophobia.
  • An adult man and four children were able to escape the blaze.
  • Foreign Office says prayers are with the families of the victims.

CALGARY: Seven Pakistanis, including four children, died in a Canadian city when their house caught fire, police said Friday prompting concerns from the community whether it was a result of Islamophobia.

According to the police, the blaze tore through the home in Chestermere, just east of Calgary, at about 2:30am following Canada Day celebrations.

Three adults and four children ranging in age from four to 12 died in the fire, they said.

Cpl. Tammy Keibel said a boy and a girl, both 12, an eight-year-old girl, and a four-year-old boy perished in the fire. A man and a woman both thought to be 38 years old and another woman approximately age 35 also died.

An adult man and four children were able to escape the blaze, the officer said.

Local media reported that the home was owned by Amjad Kamal, the man who survived the fire.

“Amjad, his wife and his five children were hosting his brother Asad Kamal and his wife and three children for a barbecue, after which they stayed overnight,” the report said.

The reason for the blaze was being investigated.

FO says deeply saddened

In response to queries regarding the tragic deaths of seven Canadian Pakistanis, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said, “we are deeply saddened by the tragic death. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of this tragic incident. We also pray for the quick and full recovery of the injured.”

He said that the Consulate General in Vancouver is in contact with the relevant Canadian authorities to ascertain the facts, and with the bereaved family to offer all possible assistance.

The spokesperson added that they were informed by the relevant Canadian authorities that the cause of the fire is still unknown, however, preliminary investigations indicate that it’s not criminal in nature.

