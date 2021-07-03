After racism allegation, Princess Anne feels 'no need to get involved in Sussex drama'

Anne has kept her distance from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even during his recent trips to the UK

Princess Anne was earlier accused of telling Meghan Markle, Prince Harry she has concerns about how 'dark' Archie's skin colour might be.



The allegation came during Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey that sent shockwaves across the royal family.

Ever since then, Anne has kept her distance from Harry, even during his recent trips to the UK.

The Duke was pictured talking candidly to Prince William and Kate Middleton at Prince Philip's funeral, while his aunt and father snubbed him.



Royal expert Ingrid Seward said, "Anne has no need to get involved in the Harry and Meghan drama at all.

"Remember she is her father’s daughter and he frequently chooses to distance himself from issues he didn’t consider his business," she added.