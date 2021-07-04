 
Sunday Jul 04 2021
Exams will not be cancelled, focus on your studies: Shafqat Mehmood to students

Sunday Jul 04, 2021

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood addresses a press conference. Photo: File
  • Schools were closed for a long period of time last year, causing problems for students, says Mehmood. 
  • Mehmood says students will not be promoted without giving exams this year. 
  • Exams will be held on schedule, says minister. 

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Saturday said exams will not be cancelled, telling students to focus on their studies. 

The minister was speaking to the media when he said last year, due to the coronavirus lockdown, schools had been closed for a long period of time, causing a lot of problems for students. 

He ruled out the promotion of students without exams. 

“Let me make it clear that this year nobody will be promoted without exams,” the minister stressed. 

He said the Punjab government will look into the matter of schools fees, adding that the decision to reopen schools was up to the provinces. 

He reiterated that exams will be held on schedule. 

“Already a lot of damage has been done, I will tell the students that the exams will be held according to the date sheet," the minister added. 

'Exams of classes 9, 10, 11, 12 will take place, come what may'

Last month, Mehmood had said exams of classes ninth, matric, first, and second-year would take place across the country after July 10, "come what may".

The minister, speaking on the floor of the National Assembly during the budget session, had said several problems arose last year when the government had decided not to conduct exams.

"But now, we have decided that no grades will be awarded without exams," the education minister had said. It is "unfortunate" that some called for no exams even now in parliament, he had said.

