Prince Harry talks about kids Archie, Lilibet and how he copes with parenting duties

Prince Harry is sharing a glimpse into his life as a father of two kids, son Archie and daughter Lilibet, with wife Meghan Markle.



The Duke of Sussex talked to guests at his in-person appearance at the WellChild Awards last week and he also spoke to British singer Ed Sheeran about their young daughters.

The Perfect singer shares a 10-month daughter with wife Cherry Seaborn while Harry and Meghan welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana last month.

"Two is definitely a juggle,” said Harry to the singer when asked about raising two kids.

Harry told a guest at the charity event that Lilibet was a calmer child than her older brother: "We've been lucky so far, she's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy.”

While delivering a speech at the event, Harry also looked back at his past 14 years as a patron of the WellChild national charity, saying: "Now as a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families, who power through indescribable challenges with the support of WellChild.”