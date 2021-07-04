 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 04 2021
Web Desk

Prince Harry talks about kids Archie, Lilibet and how he copes with parenting duties

Web Desk

Sunday Jul 04, 2021

Prince Harry is sharing a glimpse into his life as a father of two kids, son Archie and daughter Lilibet, with wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex talked to guests at his in-person appearance at the WellChild Awards last week and he also spoke to British singer Ed Sheeran about their young daughters.

The Perfect singer shares a 10-month daughter with wife Cherry Seaborn while Harry and Meghan welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana last month.

"Two is definitely a juggle,” said Harry to the singer when asked about raising two kids.

Harry told a guest at the charity event that Lilibet was a calmer child than her older brother: "We've been lucky so far, she's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy.”

While delivering a speech at the event, Harry also looked back at his past 14 years as a patron of the WellChild national charity, saying: "Now as a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families, who power through indescribable challenges with the support of WellChild.” 

