Sunday Jul 04 2021
Prince Harry still ‘on the outside’ as its ‘impossible’ for royals to ‘trust him’

Prince Harry’s royal rift is only escalating, even after his recent visit to the UK for Princess Diana’s statue unveiling.

According to a source close to Prince Harry and Prince William, the former has almost entirely lost trust in the eyes of the royal family.

The source told Mirror that the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex are still “warring” and it is “almost impossible for Harry to be trusted.”

“Despite William and Harry coming together this week for the sole cause of commemorating their mother’s legacy, Harry is very much on the outside,” the insider shared with the tabloid.

“They put on a show, did what they had to do to make sure the day went without a hitch and said goodbye,” added the source. 

