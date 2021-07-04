 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jul 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Tyra Banks inaugurates launch of ice cream shop

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 04, 2021

Tyra Banks inaugurates launch of ice cream shop

Tyra Banks has officially launched her very own ice cream shop and fans are over the moon.

According to Paper magazine, the line has launched under the name SMiZE Cream and offers decadent options that border the line between ice cream and Italian frozen custard.

The myriad of options include, The Best Vanilla I Ever Had, Strawberry BirthYAY! Cake, Brownies, I Love You!, Purple Cookie Mon-STAR & Me, Salted Caramel King, Cookie Caramel Queen, Chocolate Barbeque as well as a secret collaboration that is said to be unveiled soon.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry dubbed ‘Prince of Piffle’: ‘He bamboozled us!’

Prince Harry dubbed ‘Prince of Piffle’: ‘He bamboozled us!’
Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-star touches on royal dress code fears

Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-star touches on royal dress code fears
Britney Spears’ mom Lynne has ‘mixed feelings’ on conservatorship

Britney Spears’ mom Lynne has ‘mixed feelings’ on conservatorship
Britney Spears’ mom is ‘greatly concerned’ with the conservatorship

Britney Spears’ mom is ‘greatly concerned’ with the conservatorship
Prince Harry ‘cannot be trusted’ after royal digs: ‘It’s impossible!’

Prince Harry ‘cannot be trusted’ after royal digs: ‘It’s impossible!’
Katy Perry shares love struck tribute to Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry shares love struck tribute to Orlando Bloom
Johnny Depp nears 8 million followers on Instagram

Johnny Depp nears 8 million followers on Instagram

La casa de papel Season 5: Synopsis of 'Money Heist' final season revealed

La casa de papel Season 5: Synopsis of 'Money Heist' final season revealed

Jamie Spears ‘called Britney terrible mum’ after hospital visit

Jamie Spears ‘called Britney terrible mum’ after hospital visit
Prince William’s staff ‘planted stories’ against Prince Harry: report

Prince William’s staff ‘planted stories’ against Prince Harry: report
Dua Lipa reacts to fire in Gulf of Mexico

Dua Lipa reacts to fire in Gulf of Mexico

Britney Spears’ forced to pay lawyers $10,000 weekly without consent

Britney Spears’ forced to pay lawyers $10,000 weekly without consent

Latest

view all