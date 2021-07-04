Tyra Banks inaugurates launch of ice cream shop

Tyra Banks has officially launched her very own ice cream shop and fans are over the moon.

According to Paper magazine, the line has launched under the name SMiZE Cream and offers decadent options that border the line between ice cream and Italian frozen custard.

The myriad of options include, The Best Vanilla I Ever Had, Strawberry BirthYAY! Cake, Brownies, I Love You!, Purple Cookie Mon-STAR & Me, Salted Caramel King, Cookie Caramel Queen, Chocolate Barbeque as well as a secret collaboration that is said to be unveiled soon.

