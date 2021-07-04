 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jul 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears’ mom is ‘greatly concerned’ with the conservatorship

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 04, 2021

Britney Spears’ mom is ‘greatly concerned’ with the conservatorship

Britney Spears’ mom is reportedly on edge with the conservatorship hearing and has “a lot of concerns with” the entire conservatorship process.

The claim has been brought forward by a source close to People magazine who admitted that mom Lynne has been more hands-on with Britney after she “begged her for help.”

The source also went on to say, “Lynne feels there are a lot of concerns with the conservatorship” and “feels Jamie has not been transparent with her and is helping Britney as much as she can.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry dubbed ‘Prince of Piffle’: ‘He bamboozled us!’

Prince Harry dubbed ‘Prince of Piffle’: ‘He bamboozled us!’
Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-star touches on royal dress code fears

Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-star touches on royal dress code fears
Britney Spears’ mom Lynne has ‘mixed feelings’ on conservatorship

Britney Spears’ mom Lynne has ‘mixed feelings’ on conservatorship
Prince Harry ‘cannot be trusted’ after royal digs: ‘It’s impossible!’

Prince Harry ‘cannot be trusted’ after royal digs: ‘It’s impossible!’
Katy Perry shares love struck tribute to Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry shares love struck tribute to Orlando Bloom
Tyra Banks inaugurates launch of ice cream shop

Tyra Banks inaugurates launch of ice cream shop
Johnny Depp nears 8 million followers on Instagram

Johnny Depp nears 8 million followers on Instagram

La casa de papel Season 5: Synopsis of 'Money Heist' final season revealed

La casa de papel Season 5: Synopsis of 'Money Heist' final season revealed

Jamie Spears ‘called Britney terrible mum’ after hospital visit

Jamie Spears ‘called Britney terrible mum’ after hospital visit
Prince William’s staff ‘planted stories’ against Prince Harry: report

Prince William’s staff ‘planted stories’ against Prince Harry: report
Dua Lipa reacts to fire in Gulf of Mexico

Dua Lipa reacts to fire in Gulf of Mexico

Britney Spears’ forced to pay lawyers $10,000 weekly without consent

Britney Spears’ forced to pay lawyers $10,000 weekly without consent

Latest

view all