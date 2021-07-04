Britney Spears’ mom is ‘greatly concerned’ with the conservatorship

Britney Spears’ mom is reportedly on edge with the conservatorship hearing and has “a lot of concerns with” the entire conservatorship process.

The claim has been brought forward by a source close to People magazine who admitted that mom Lynne has been more hands-on with Britney after she “begged her for help.”

The source also went on to say, “Lynne feels there are a lot of concerns with the conservatorship” and “feels Jamie has not been transparent with her and is helping Britney as much as she can.”