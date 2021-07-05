'Puppet rulers' worried about Bilawal Bhutto's US trip: PPP

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks at a press conference. Photo: File

Bilawal Bhutto, CM Murad to travel to US in coming days on a personal visit.

PTI leaders worried Imran Khan cannot go to the US without diplomatic immunity because of pending cases in the USA's courts, says Shazia Marri.

Dr Shahbaz Gill had alleged that the main reason for Bhutto's visit is to seek a deal with US through the backdoor.

ISLAMABAD: The PPP has lashed out at the government, alleging that "puppet rulers" are afraid of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's upcoming visit to the US and as a result, were creating unnecessary rumours.

The party's statement comes in response to remarks from the prime minister's aide, Dr Shahbaz Gill, who had accused the PPP of trying to seek a backdoor deal with the US through Bhutto's upcoming visit. However, the premier's aide had said that the PPP chairperson will derive nothing of benefit from his trip.



"Fawad Chaudhry, Shahbaz Gill and Farrukh Habib are also worried that their leader Imran Khan cannot go to the US without diplomatic immunity because of pending cases in the USA's courts,” said PPP Parliamentarians’ Secretary Shazia Marri Sunday.

Marri said Bhutto had hope in the strength in the people of Pakistan and it has been proven how General Elections 2018 were stolen from the PPP by creating obstacles in the party's path.

She said that it is also on record that those who stole the PPP's mandate have been admitting that opponents of the PPP have been brought to power through rigging in elections.

Marri lashed out at authorities, saying that the fake accounts case was also a drama enacted to target political opponents. She said fake accountability had been the main instrument used by dictators and their puppets to target opponents in the past.

"They have been playing the drama of accountability to hide their incompetence,” she said.

Gill hurls serious allegations at Bilawal

During a press conference in Karachi on Saturday, Gill had said that Bhutto tried to get a 'job'as a prime minister in Pakistan and dropped his CVs and other documents everywhere but earned no success, since he has no capabilities and qualities for doing or achieving anything in his short career.

"After getting a poor response from everywhere, Bilawal is likely to embark on a journey to the USA to please some people for the jobs he had long been aspiring of and dreaming for," he had said.

Gill had said that the PPP chairman was going to the USA with the intention to get some assistance from quarters to sell his 'conscience' after PM Imran Khan had firmly refused the American government to allow them to use the country's airbases.

He said that 'immature' Bilawal was going to the USA to seek any job against the very interests of the country and warned him to refrain from such actions as times have changed to earn high leadership positions through conspiracies.

Gill had said that a self-proclaimed leader emerged out of the 'fake' parchi (the will of Ms. Benazir Bhutto) who could not achieve to clinch a job to compromise the sovereignty of the country, adding the federal government had no plan to put his name on ECL to bar him from traveling to the USA.

“But we are prepared to put his name in the PSL to play cricket since his age requires him to play and enjoy life," he had said.

Gill had claimed that the former USA Secretary of State Ms Condoleezza Rice had brokered the deal between General (R) Pervez Musharraf and Ms. Benazir Bhutto in order to get a free hand of Americans to use the airbases and to attack Afghanistan from Pakistan.

“Ms Rice had revealed in her book that after contacting both leaders time and again she finally succeeded to get the deal stricken and they were allowed to use the airbases," he charged and asked the leaders of PPP to read that book,” he had said.

Gill had said a deal was brokered between Ms Bhutto and General Musharraf on October 3, 2007 which favoured America and went against the solidarity and sovereignty of Pakistan. Following that dangerous deal, he claimed the American forces conducted drone attacks during the tenure of both the leaders.

“Americans carried out 13 drone attacks during the Musharraf era while 340 drone attacks were struck during the PPP rule," Gill had said, adding that Ms Rice managed to achieve her agenda through the Pakistani rulers.