 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Jul 05 2021
By
Reuters

To combat coronavirus surge, Bangladesh extends lockdown

By
Reuters

Monday Jul 05, 2021

Bangladesh´s army personnel man a checkpoint where the Police check identity documents of commuters during the lockdown and travel restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus with an exception of people catering to emergency and essential services in Dhaka on July 4, 2021. — AFP/File
Bangladesh's army personnel man a checkpoint where the Police check identity documents of commuters during the lockdown and travel restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus with an exception of people catering to emergency and essential services in Dhaka on July 4, 2021. — AFP/File

  • Bangladesh reports 64 new coronavirus deaths on Monday — its biggest daily rise since the pandemic began.
  • The shutdown has sparked an exodus of migrant workers from the capital Dhaka to home villages.
  • Hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients, particularly in districts bordering India.

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Monday extended its strictest lockdown to July 14 to combat a surge in coronavirus cases led by the highly contagious Delta variant, with areas bordering India taking the brunt of infections.

The South Asian country reported 164 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, it's biggest daily rise since the pandemic began, taking the death toll to 15,229. It also reported the highest-ever number of new daily infections at 9,964, with the total standing at 954,881. 

Hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients, particularly in districts bordering India where the Delta variant was first identified. Bangladesh sealed its border with India in April, but the trade continues.

A surge in cases had prompted the government to order a week of tight controls on Thursday, with army troops patrolling streets.

All measures have been extended, the government said in a statement. The shutdown has sparked an exodus of migrant workers from the capital Dhaka to home villages.

Factories are allowed to operate observing health protocols while all offices and transportation remain shut except essential goods carriers and ambulances.

Some workers are finding it difficult to survive without any income coming in.

"During the lockdown, there is no work. If this continues, I don't know how I feed my family," said Mohammad Manik, father of two, who works as a day labourer at a kitchen market in Dhaka.

"It is not the coronavirus but hunger that will kill us."

Bangladesh received 2.5 million doses of Moderna Inc's vaccine from the United States under the COVAX global-sharing scheme over the weekend. It also received two million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from China.

Bangladesh's vaccination drive suffered a blow after India stopped exports of the AstraZeneca shot in response to a record surge in domestic infections, with only 3% of its population of 170 million so far receiving the required two doses.

More From World:

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon chief after 27 years

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon chief after 27 years

Protection of children's rights an important issue for EU: Peter Stano

Protection of children's rights an important issue for EU: Peter Stano
Violation of Doha agreement will be met with a strong response: Afghan Taliban

Violation of Doha agreement will be met with a strong response: Afghan Taliban
Australians trapped in coronavirus vaccine 'Hunger Games', says top health official

Australians trapped in coronavirus vaccine 'Hunger Games', says top health official
Philippines' military plane crash death toll rises to 50

Philippines' military plane crash death toll rises to 50
Biden marks ‘independence’ from COVID-19, but pandemic remains a threat

Biden marks ‘independence’ from COVID-19, but pandemic remains a threat
PM Imran Khan calls Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, congratulates him on winning election

PM Imran Khan calls Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, congratulates him on winning election
Lambda — the new coronavirus variant puzzling scientists due to its 'unusual mutations'

Lambda — the new coronavirus variant puzzling scientists due to its 'unusual mutations'
Taliban take control of key district in Kandahar after overnight fighting

Taliban take control of key district in Kandahar after overnight fighting
17 killed as military plane crashes in southern Philippines

17 killed as military plane crashes in southern Philippines
French judge to probe sale of Rafale jets to India

French judge to probe sale of Rafale jets to India
Indian woman gets ₹250,000 electricity bill despite living in a hut with one fan and bulb

Indian woman gets ₹250,000 electricity bill despite living in a hut with one fan and bulb

Latest

view all