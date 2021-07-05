 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Native Americans worry Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use Holy Water on garden

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 05, 2021

Native American tribe members speak out regarding their resounding fear of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle potentially using Holy Water to irrigate their garden.

The claim has been brought forward by Native American tribute leader Eleanor Fishburn and during her interview with The Sun she claimed, “For us, this water is a pure water, a holy water and a ceremonial water.”

“As a native population, it is sacred for us and the idea that people in the area are using water from springs to water their garden is something that doesn't sit well with us."

“It would be great if they came so we could explain our history and culture and let them know about how sacred the water is to us.”

She concluded by saying, “It would be good to explain to them that if they are using the water to irrigate their garden, they have an alternative choice.”

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana ‘unaware of the horrors’ of the Firm: source

Princess Diana ‘unaware of the horrors’ of the Firm: source
Prince Harry ‘fuming’ at Kate Middleton, Prince William over Meghan drama

Prince Harry ‘fuming’ at Kate Middleton, Prince William over Meghan drama
Meghan Markle ‘upset people early on’ in the royal family

Meghan Markle ‘upset people early on’ in the royal family
BTS' Butter competes with Louis Tomlinson, Billie Eilish in UEFA Euro league poll

BTS' Butter competes with Louis Tomlinson, Billie Eilish in UEFA Euro league poll
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks out on climate crisis

Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks out on climate crisis
Prince William, Harry hailed for joint Diana statement: ‘They avoided a flood!’

Prince William, Harry hailed for joint Diana statement: ‘They avoided a flood!’
Meghan Markle in store for ‘frosty reception’ by the Firm

Meghan Markle in store for ‘frosty reception’ by the Firm
Meghan Markle ‘should have run to a psychiatrist’ not Oprah: report

Meghan Markle ‘should have run to a psychiatrist’ not Oprah: report
BTS teams up with international fashion house for Seoul show

BTS teams up with international fashion house for Seoul show
Dua Lipa takes a lie detector test: ‘My heart’s racing!’

Dua Lipa takes a lie detector test: ‘My heart’s racing!’
Courtney Love shares iconic cover for Britney Spears’ ‘Lucky’

Courtney Love shares iconic cover for Britney Spears’ ‘Lucky’
Couple's wedding turns into 'nightmare' after Gordon Ramsey 'gatecrashing'

Couple's wedding turns into 'nightmare' after Gordon Ramsey 'gatecrashing'

Latest

view all