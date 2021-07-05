 
Monday Jul 05 2021
Web Desk

Pakistan, Turkey vow to further enhance military-to-military ties

Web Desk

Monday Jul 05, 2021

Pakistan, Turkey vow to further enhance military to military ties

Pakistan and Turkey have agreed to further enhance military-to-military relations between the two countries. 

In this regard, the Commander of Turkish Land Forces General Umit Dundar called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, the two military leaders discussed matters of mutual and professional interest, with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries.

"We highly value our brotherly relations with Turkey, which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities," said General Bajwa.

Both sides agreed to further optimise military-to-military ties, particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the Pakistan Army's role for regional peace and stability and contributions towards defeating terrorism.

Earlier on arrival, the Commander Turkish Land Forces was also presented with a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out military contingent.

