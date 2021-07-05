Prince Harry ‘fuming’ at Kate Middleton, Prince William over Meghan drama

Prince Harry has been furious with Prince William and Kate Middleton for not making Meghan Markle “feel special enough” during her time within the royal family.

The claim has been brought forward by royal expert Katie Nicholl, and during her interview with Vanity Fair she claimed, “It was the Prince of Wales who suggested to William that it might be a nice gesture to invite Harry and Meghan to Anmer for Christmas, which they duly did.”



“By all accounts, the Cambridges pulled out all the stops. They made Meghan her favourite food, they gave them a wonderful room, they gave them a very warm welcome.”

“But I was told, from sources close to the Sussexes, that Harry particularly felt that the Cambridges hadn't rolled out the red carpets officially for Meghan. They hadn’t made her feel welcome or special enough.”