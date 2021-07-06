 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘were forced’ to fight Harry, Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 06, 2021

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘were forced’ to fight Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William and Kate Middleton were reportedly ‘given no real option’ other than to fight back against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’ imminent royal takeover.

This claim has been brought forward in a claim by royal expert Katie Nicholl.

During her ITV documentary titled Harry and William What Went Wrong? She claimed, "They were called upon by the Queen to step up to the plate, to become high-profile to become frontline royals during a global pandemic.”

She also added, “They were seen to be doing enormously important work and proved to be very popular.”

In the end, “William and Kate had no option but to turn things around and really inject some rocket fuel into this because if they did not then there was the real risk that they really would be overshadowed by Harry and Meghan across the pond.”

