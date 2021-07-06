Govt working on holding talks with disgruntled Baloch leaders not associated with India: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry speaking to the media on Tuesday, July 6, after a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad. Photo: Screengrab via Hum News.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the government is working on holding talks with "disgruntled Baloch leaders who are not associated with India."

The statement came during a press conference that the minister held in Islamabad after a meeting of the federal cabinet where several decisions were taken related to different aspects of the country.

He went on to say that Balochistan will soon be a "cradle of peace" in the country, adding that those involved in Lahore's Johar Town blast — who the government earlier said have links with India — have been arrested by authorities.

"We have lauded our agencies for arresting the culprits within a short span of time," he said.

The minister said that ever since Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was found in Pakistan, intelligence agencies have also exposed a network of Indian-backed elements within the country.

He said that owing to the government's timely measures and efforts, the situation of law and order in Pakistan will improve as compared to the past.

"It is the job of the government to create a national security policy, and the PTI is currently working on it," he said. "Progress related to the policy is already visible."

Fawad said that during the meeting of the cabinet, a discussion on the introduction of electronic voting was also held.



"Local companies will manufacture electronic voting machines by July 15," he said, adding that the decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms have been ratified as well.

The minister also shed light on different developmental works, including the construction of an international airport in Skardu. Meanwhile, he said that all-weather airports — equipped with facilities without operational weather limits — will be constructed in Gilgit and other areas of Gilgit-Baltistan to further boost tourism in the region.

Fawad also briefed journalists about the accommodations that the government is planning to introduce for differently-abled individuals in aircraft, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has issued special directives regarding that.





