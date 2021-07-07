 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's romance heats up in beaming rays

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

Harry Styles and Olivia Wildes romance heats up in beaming rays

Harry Styles and his girlfriend Olivia Wilde enjoyed romantic getaway in Tuscany on Monday. 

The 27-year-ol singer couldn't keep his hands off his director girlfriend, 37, as they wrapped their arms around each other and enjoyed pda-filled moments at a luxury yacht in the Tyrrhenian Sea.

Things are seemingly going from strength to strength between the two celebrities. Their new loved-up snaps describe their love and mutual understanding.

It's no surprise Harry was lavishing his partner in affection, as she sizzled in a navy bikini, showcasing her incredible figure while soaking up the rays on the vessel.

Olivia, who appeared makeup free, opted for a high-waisted two-pice, which she kept simple and styled with a pair of stylish black sunglasses, to shade her eyes from the beaming rays. she flaunted  her natural beauty and wore her highlighted blonde locks in a relaxed wave.

Harry and Olivia have reportedly jetted for a romantic getaway in Italy following the wrap of his latest movie, LBGTQ drama, My Policeman, which he had been filming in London over the past few months.

More From Entertainment:

TikTok star Matima Miller, known as Swavy and Babyface.S, shot dead

TikTok star Matima Miller, known as Swavy and Babyface.S, shot dead
Florence Pugh says feels protected with on-screen sister Scarlett Johansson

Florence Pugh says feels protected with on-screen sister Scarlett Johansson
Cannes Film Festival 2021: Bella Hadid graces red carpet with her head-turning entry

Cannes Film Festival 2021: Bella Hadid graces red carpet with her head-turning entry
Rihanna amazes fans with her chic appearance in black lingerie

Rihanna amazes fans with her chic appearance in black lingerie
Sparks fly as musical film ´Annette´ geeks out Cannes

Sparks fly as musical film ´Annette´ geeks out Cannes
Leos Carax's rock opera Annette opens Cannes film festival

Leos Carax's rock opera Annette opens Cannes film festival

Prince William suspected Meghan Markle's entry in Prince Harry's life: report

Prince William suspected Meghan Markle's entry in Prince Harry's life: report
Glamour, politics and illicit kisses as Cannes film festival returns

Glamour, politics and illicit kisses as Cannes film festival returns
Director Spike Lee tells Cannes Black people still 'hunted down like animals'

Director Spike Lee tells Cannes Black people still 'hunted down like animals'
Gigi Hadid requests paparazzi, press to blur her daughter's face out of images

Gigi Hadid requests paparazzi, press to blur her daughter's face out of images

Actor Daniel Mickelson dies at 23

Actor Daniel Mickelson dies at 23
Katrina Kaif says Ranveer Singh makes everyone around him feel special

Katrina Kaif says Ranveer Singh makes everyone around him feel special

Latest

view all