Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's romance heats up in beaming rays

Harry Styles and his girlfriend Olivia Wilde enjoyed romantic getaway in Tuscany on Monday.



The 27-year-ol singer couldn't keep his hands off his director girlfriend, 37, as they wrapped their arms around each other and enjoyed pda-filled moments at a luxury yacht in the Tyrrhenian Sea.



Things are seemingly going from strength to strength between the two celebrities. Their new loved-up snaps describe their love and mutual understanding.

It's no surprise Harry was lavishing his partner in affection, as she sizzled in a navy bikini, showcasing her incredible figure while soaking up the rays on the vessel.

Olivia, who appeared makeup free, opted for a high-waisted two-pice, which she kept simple and styled with a pair of stylish black sunglasses, to shade her eyes from the beaming rays. she flaunted her natural beauty and wore her highlighted blonde locks in a relaxed wave.

Harry and Olivia have reportedly jetted for a romantic getaway in Italy following the wrap of his latest movie, LBGTQ drama, My Policeman, which he had been filming in London over the past few months.