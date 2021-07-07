 
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
By
APP

Exams of classes 10, 12 to start from July 10 in KP

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

KP Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai. File photo
PESHAWAR: Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahram Khan Tarakai Tuesday announced that the exams of classes 10 and 12 will start from Saturday.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Secretary E&SE Yahya Akhunzada and Director Hafiz Ibrahim, Tarakai said the government has finalised all the necessary arrangements for holding examinations under strict observation of SOPs against COVID.

He said the examinations of classes 10 and 12 will start from July 10 and then after a gap of one week, exams of grades 9 and 11 will take place.

The examinations will be conducted only of selected subjects that have already been announced.

Tarakai stressed upon parents to persuade their children to focus on studies as the government has decided to hold examinations this year come what may,as per the dates announced.

The minister said the government has decided to utilise the summer vacations by keeping school timings from 07:00 am to 11:00 am for studies at schools.

He said a decision about summer vacations would be taken after close monitoring of the temperature on a daily and weekly basis.

Tarakai further revealed that a hefty amount of Rs3bn has been allocated to provide furniture at all schools, across the province, that would facilitate around 1.1 mn students across KP.

Under the Early Childhood Education, he said 1,000 rooms were being constructed in primary schools, adding that during the next year at least 2000 more such rooms would be constructed to encourage children towards schooling.

The minister said that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was taking tangible measures for the promotion of education as Elementary and Secondary Education Department (E&SE) has decided to hire 3,000 school leaders who would ensure quality education to the students by supporting and mentoring the teaching staff.

He continued that “no more hefty school bags” policy would be adopted to eliminate the possibility of deformation and spinal abnormalities in school students caused by excessive weight of their school bags.

