Wednesday Jul 07 2021
By
AFP

12 Indian ministers resign in major reshuffle

By
AFP

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Files
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Files

  • Resignations form part of a major reshuffle by PM Narendra Modi following catastrophic spike in COVID-19 cases and ahead of state polls.
  • Health Minister Harsh Vardhan who was criticised for handling COVID-19 crisis was among those who resigned.
  • Ravi Shankar Prasad, minister for law and justice and information technology, has also resigned.

NEW DELHI: Twelve Indian ministers, including the health, the environment and education ministers, gave their resignations to the country's president's office as Prime Minister Narendra Modi gears up for a major reshuffle in the cabinet.

The resignations form part of a major reshuffle by PM Narendra Modi following a catastrophic spike in COVID-19 cases and ahead of important state elections.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan came in for particular criticism during the surge in coronavirus cases in April and May.

The health service came under severe pressure in many areas with hospitals running out of beds, medical oxygen and drugs.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, minister for law and justice and information technology, has been locked in a bitter dispute in recent months with foreign social media companies.

His ministry authored rule changes that require the firms to remove and identify the "first originator" of posts deemed to undermine India's sovereignty, state security or public order.

Prasad was however expected to be given an important role in Modi´s Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the state elections, press reports said.

The others resigning include Prakash Javadekar, minister for the environment, forests and climate change as well as information, broadcasting and heavy industries.

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, minister for education, also quit, according to a press statement from the president's office.

Taliban launch assault on Afghanistan's Qala-i-Naw amid US withdrawal

Haitian President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home in 'barbaric act': PM Joseph

Kashmir campaigner happy his video highlighted Kashmir issue

Afghan govt delegation meets Taliban representative in Tehran

COVID-19: Australia's Sydney in lockdown for another week as Delta variant spreads

US defends leaving Bagram air base in the dead of night

Saudi Arabia launches operational plan for Hajj 2021

Why is the Delta variant such a worry?

UN deplores custodial death in India of 84-year-old Christian priest

The Afghan war in numbers

US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan more than 90% complete: Pentagon

My stay at the Bagram military base

