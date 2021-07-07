 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Dilip Kumar dropped the idea of playing gangster after watching Marlon Brando's Godfather

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

Dilip Kumar dropped the idea of playing gangster after watching Marlon Brandos Godfather

As millions of people on Wednesday paid tribute to Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar who died at the age of 98, Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared an interesting story told by Dilip Kumar.

Taking to Instagram, Nawaz shared a combo of pictures featuring Dilip Kumar and Hollywood legend Marlon Brando.

He wrote, "When Acting was considered as exaggeration this  man came & changed the scenario of Indian Cinema."

Dilip Kumar dropped the idea of playing gangster after watching Marlon Brandos Godfather

 Nawazduddinn added, "One incident he shared was he wanted to play a gangster & while deciding on scripts he saw Marlon Brando playing Godfather & he dropped the idea as it was done." 

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth consults a personal astronomer for ‘scientific concerns’: report

Queen Elizabeth consults a personal astronomer for ‘scientific concerns’: report
Prince Harry will ‘question’ everything he’s lost in ‘honeymoon phase’

Prince Harry will ‘question’ everything he’s lost in ‘honeymoon phase’
Queen Elizabeth's motto of don't complain don't explain put aside to cope with Meghan, Harry: expert

Queen Elizabeth's motto of don't complain don't explain put aside to cope with Meghan, Harry: expert
Funeral prayers in absentia held in Peshawar for Dilip Kumar

Funeral prayers in absentia held in Peshawar for Dilip Kumar
'Army of the Dead' prequel 'Army of Thieves' to release on Netflix

'Army of the Dead' prequel 'Army of Thieves' to release on Netflix

Zack Snyder to make new sci-fi film for Netflix

Zack Snyder to make new sci-fi film for Netflix

Jodie Foster lead Cannes glamour in red carpet return

Jodie Foster lead Cannes glamour in red carpet return
Scott Disick gets into Twitter spat with Maluma

Scott Disick gets into Twitter spat with Maluma
Prince Harry more relaxed on Diana's reunion than William: body language expert

Prince Harry more relaxed on Diana's reunion than William: body language expert
Prince Harry felt frustrated with royal family before Meghan Markle arrived

Prince Harry felt frustrated with royal family before Meghan Markle arrived
When Dilip Kumar shared his thoughts about not having kids to carry his legacy

When Dilip Kumar shared his thoughts about not having kids to carry his legacy
Inside Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's fourth of July celebration

Inside Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's fourth of July celebration

Latest

view all