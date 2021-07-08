Pakistan to hold 180 Seconds Space Film Festival, invites space enthusiasts to submit entries

ISLAMABAD: The National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA) has invited space enthusiasts and visual creators from all over the world to participate in the 180 Seconds Space Film Festival (180SSFF) through sharing their creative work in the genres of animation, fiction or documentary.

NCGSA, Institute of Space Technology (IST) following its mandate for space awareness, education and outreach aims to involve the artistic community to explore the beauty, wonders and applications of space science and technology through their creative lens.

According to an official of NCGSA, the film festival will be focused on the theme of “Space Science, Technology and its Applications”.

The deadline for submission of the film is August 31, 2021, while the decision will be made within the month of October.

The grand finale will be held in the month of November.

The participants can look into the themes and ideas (but not limited to) for their productions including `Peeping into sky through Telescopes’, `Aliens and Extraterrestrial Life’, `Wonders of satellites and their constellations’.

The participants can focus on the other idea of ‘Satellite Technology Applications for Agriculture, Environment, Climate, Geoscience, Surveillance, Disaster & Hazard Management, Geo Forensic, Geo Health, Help and Rescue, Urban Planning, Communication, Navigation, Transportation, Meteorology, Smart Cities and Communities etc’.

Some other ideas are `Story of Launch Vehicles and Ground Stations’; `Life of an Astronaut, Life at Space Station, Space Life’; `Colonizing at other Planets’; `Mission Moon – Mission Mars’; `Astronomy, Astrophysics and Astrobiology’; `Space Travel’; `Cosmology’ and `Space Mission Design and Careers in Space Technology’.

Talking to APP, the official informed that the best film of each genre will be awarded the cash award of 50K PKR and Certificate of Participation (Team Certificate) will be given to all submitted productions.

There will be following five additional technical award titles and certificates including Best Editing, Best Sound Design, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Film Poster.

There is no registration or screening fee and multiple submissions are allowed.

Entries once submitted cannot be withdrawn and submission should include a copyright declaration document which can be downloaded.

All submissions (duly rights protected) will be through WeTransfer Link only.

The maximum duration is 180 seconds including titles or credits and the minimum duration is 90 seconds including titles or credits.

The festival is open for all age groups and all nationals.

The content of the submission should be original, copyright-free (common media license) and should not infringe any third party’s intellectual property rights or any third party’s privacy rights, the official conveyed.

The submission should be suitable for public viewing and should not contain a threat to any entity, organization, place, group, religion, race, culture or world peace, any material that violates national or international law and obscene or vulgar material.

About the format, the official informed that the submissions may use any language or voice over and all submissions should have English subtitles.

The sound effects and music used in films should be copyright free.

The submissions should be only in MP4/MPEG/MOV formats and the quality of submissions should not be less than 720p.

The submissions will be judged based on creativity, innovation and relevance to the theme and the results of the jury will be final and non-challengeable.

The submission will become the intellectual property of NCGSA and can be utilized in any capacity and at any platform. The intended participants can have all the details to participate in the film festival can access the web link: http://ncgsa.