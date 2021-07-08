 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie willing to cut business ties with her ex-husband Brad Pitt

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

Angelina Jolie willing to cut business ties with her ex-husband Brad Pitt

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie reportedly filed fresh court documents in hopes of offloading her stake in French winery business with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The maleficent actress wants the court to lift a temporary freeze on the sale of the exes' joint assets.

Jolie reached out to Pitt's legal team in hopes of avoiding formal court, who said they would be in contact but have yet to offer an arrangement.

Brad Pitt has been over the moon as he was given 50/50 custody of their five minor children. Jolie was 'bitterly disappointed' by the decision and plans to fight in court.

The  46-year-old Oscar-winner recently filed docs asking for a judge to lift a restraining order on the transfer of their assets, something which is automatically put in place when divorce proceeding begin.

More From Entertainment:

Historical drama 1921 continues domination of China box office chart

Historical drama 1921 continues domination of China box office chart
Prince William and Harry bring back Diana to the royal palace with honour and dignity

Prince William and Harry bring back Diana to the royal palace with honour and dignity
11th Beijing International Film Festival to be held in August

11th Beijing International Film Festival to be held in August
Prince William, Harry’s relationship hits ‘rock bottom’

Prince William, Harry’s relationship hits ‘rock bottom’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shut down Queen Elizabeth’s ‘constant meddling’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle shut down Queen Elizabeth’s ‘constant meddling’
BTS drop behind-the-scenes clips to ‘Butter’ MV

BTS drop behind-the-scenes clips to ‘Butter’ MV
Dilip Kumar dropped the idea of playing gangster after watching Marlon Brando's Godfather

Dilip Kumar dropped the idea of playing gangster after watching Marlon Brando's Godfather
BTS plot Two-Night Takeover of the Tonight Show

BTS plot Two-Night Takeover of the Tonight Show
BTS unveils teaser for official ‘Permission to Dance’ single

BTS unveils teaser for official ‘Permission to Dance’ single
BTS ‘makes history’ with record breaking ‘Butter’ success

BTS ‘makes history’ with record breaking ‘Butter’ success
Britney Spears refuses mental health evaluation mandate for conservatorship

Britney Spears refuses mental health evaluation mandate for conservatorship
Queen Elizabeth consults a personal astronomer for ‘scientific concerns’: report

Queen Elizabeth consults a personal astronomer for ‘scientific concerns’: report

Latest

view all