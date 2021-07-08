Angelina Jolie willing to cut business ties with her ex-husband Brad Pitt

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie reportedly filed fresh court documents in hopes of offloading her stake in French winery business with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The maleficent actress wants the court to lift a temporary freeze on the sale of the exes' joint assets.

Jolie reached out to Pitt's legal team in hopes of avoiding formal court, who said they would be in contact but have yet to offer an arrangement.



Brad Pitt has been over the moon as he was given 50/50 custody of their five minor children. Jolie was 'bitterly disappointed' by the decision and plans to fight in court.

The 46-year-old Oscar-winner recently filed docs asking for a judge to lift a restraining order on the transfer of their assets, something which is automatically put in place when divorce proceeding begin.