Thursday Jul 08 2021
PM Imran Khan to launch Pakistan's first-ever locally produced E-bike today

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

A picture of Prime Minister Imran Khan reading a dossier. Photo: Twitter
  • Pakistani company, Jolta Electric, manufactured the E-bike. 
  • E-bike is energy efficient and can be charged overnight with other features such as no clutch and gear and low maintenance.
  • Different specifications of the E-bike can cover a distance after full charge from 60 to 100 kilometres. 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Pakistan's first-ever environment-friendly electric motorbike (E-bike) in a ceremony today (Thursday). 

The launching of the E-Bike was part of the present government’s five-year Pakistan Electric Vehicles Policy 2020-2025, approved last year and envisaged targeting a robust electric vehicle market having a 30% and 90% share in passenger vehicles and heavy-duty trucks by 2030 and 2040 respectively.

The salient features of the policy included a phased transition of the automobile industry, as it would be covering two and three-wheelers and heavy commercial vehicles providing incentives to manufacturers.

The E-Bike, to be launched by the prime minister had been manufactured by a Pakistani company, Jolta Electric, and was considered as a major step towards electrifying the country’s automobile industry.

The E-Bike, to be available in various models including JE-70, JE-70 L, JE-70 D, JE-100 L, JE-125 L, JE-Scooty, JE-Sports Bike, is energy efficient and can be charged overnight with other features such as no clutch and gear and low maintenance.

Various models of Jolta E-Bikes have different speed specifications from 10 to 60 kilometres per hour and can cover a distance after full charge from 60 to 100 kilometres.

Jolta EV technology, an initiative by AUJ Technologie Pvt. Ltd, was the EV technology provider, designed key components of electric vehicle kits for two, three, and four-wheelers. It had been through five years of product designing, development and manufacturing experience in China.

