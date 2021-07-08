 
Thursday Jul 08 2021
Megan Fox bashes ‘archaic’ standards on working moms

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

Hollywood star Megan Fox recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the ‘unfair’ treatment working moms receive from the patriarchy.

The star lashed out over the double standards when her interviewer from InStyle brought up the topic of women being asked about their children when they are at an event.

She started off her comeback by saying, “Do you ask their dad when he's out? No, because you don't expect a dad to be with the kids all the time, but I'm supposed to not be seen and be at home with my kids. They have another parent. I have to leave and sometimes I don't want them photographed and they don't come with me.”

“This whole year I've been very surprised by how archaic some of the mindsets still are in some people. As an actor, it's just very unforgiving because you can't be on camera once you're past a certain stage of pregnancy.”

“Also, once you have the baby it’s like 'Okay, well you're going to have to leave to nurse every two hours and that costs us money and now we're dealing with insurance.' It becomes this big thing.”

She went on to say, “Hollywood is not adapted to women and us actually having lives and being moms. I don't have an answer for what we can do about that, other than as more women rise up the ranks and are in control and in power in Hollywood, then obviously those things will change. It's been patriarchy for so long.”

She concluded by saying, “There is that thing in this industry of like, 'Well, are you giving up? Are you just a mom now?' There's this weird pressure, which also then creates guilt. You go to work too soon to satisfy those people.”

