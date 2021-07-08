 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Lynne Spears defends Britney Spears’ ‘capacity change’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

Lynne Spears recently got candid about the ‘complete change in capacity’ she has seen within Britney Spears since her initial conservatorship hearing back in 2008.

According to a document obtained by TMZ Lynne believes that since her daughter "is able to care for her person."

“Her capacity is certainly different today than it was in 2008, and Conservatee should no longer be held to the 2008 standard, whereby she was found to ‘not have the capacity to retain counsel’,” has the “ability to perform in front of millions of people,” choreograph “each and every move” and even “earn literally hundreds of millions of dollars as an international celebrity” proves she is working from a completely different capacity than she was in 2008.

In light of it all, Lynne submitted a plea to the judge claiming, “Her capacity is certainly different today than it was in 2008, and Conservatee should no longer be held to the 2008 standard, whereby she was found to ‘not have the capacity to retain counsel’.”

More From Entertainment:

Machine Gun Kelly addresses ‘great love’ with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly addresses ‘great love’ with Megan Fox
Megan Fox bashes ‘archaic’ standards on working moms

Megan Fox bashes ‘archaic’ standards on working moms
Gwen Stefani shares rare family snap with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani shares rare family snap with Blake Shelton
Britney Spears’ mom requests ‘personal lawyer’ amid conservatorship change

Britney Spears’ mom requests ‘personal lawyer’ amid conservatorship change
Queen Elizabeth visits sets of record-breaking soap opera ‘Coronation Street’

Queen Elizabeth visits sets of record-breaking soap opera ‘Coronation Street’
Tristan Thompson flirts with Khloe Kardashian in new photo

Tristan Thompson flirts with Khloe Kardashian in new photo
Katy Perry steps out with beau Orlando Bloom for dinner in Paris

Katy Perry steps out with beau Orlando Bloom for dinner in Paris

Matthew Perry cherishes happy days in new snap: See Photo

Matthew Perry cherishes happy days in new snap: See Photo

Melania Trump spotted in NYC for first time since leaving the White House

Melania Trump spotted in NYC for first time since leaving the White House
Khloe Kardashian willing to keep Tristan Thompson in her life for True

Khloe Kardashian willing to keep Tristan Thompson in her life for True
Prince Harry's attempts of making amends with royals to 'rock his marriage'

Prince Harry's attempts of making amends with royals to 'rock his marriage'

Latest

view all