Watch: Billie Eilish drops official NDA MV

Singer songwriter Billie Eilish has officially dropped her brand new single titled NDA and her fanbase is over the moon with the singer’s vocal chops.

For those unversed, Eilish directed the entire music video (MV) for her new track in a bid to express her artistic prowess.

The video features the singer standing on the side of a road singing her heart out after making a new ex-lover sign an NDA.

The track is also part of the singer’s upcoming LP titled Happier Than Ever and follows a timeline of healing previously itched out in her 2019 debut album titled, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

