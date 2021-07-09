The Rock calls Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds insanely talented and highly unattractive

Dwayne The Rock Johnson on Thursday said his upcoming Netflix movie 'Red Notice' would be his career's first streaming film

"This is my career first streaming film and I wanted to make it big and special for all the fans worldwide," he wrote on Instagram.



The film also features Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in vital roles. "Thank you to my insanely talented (and highly unattractive) costars @gal_gadot & @vancityreynolds for our globetrotting heist," The Rock said jonkingly.

Introducing the films, the actor wrote, "The FBI’s top profiler. The world’s most wanted art thief. And the greatest conman the world has never seen"