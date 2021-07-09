Everything ARMYs need to know for BTS’ ‘A Butterfly Getaway’

HYBE Labels have been pumping out content like no other within the last two years and their most recent release is a Butter Getaway event with BTS where ARMYs can catch the first ever premiere of their new song Permission to Dance.

The event’s entire dossier has been released by the boys’ company and according to their official press release, “The special talk show will feature colorful arrangements that will show the charm of BTS.”



“It will provide remarkable moments such as a part where the members will recall ‘me’ from the past and have a conversation together.”



“Not only that but “For the first time, performance video of the new song #PermissionToDance will be released, as well as 2 other performance videos. In addition, vertical fancam videos of all 7 members.”



