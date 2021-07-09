 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Everything ARMYs need to know for BTS’ ‘A Butterfly Getaway’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 09, 2021

Everything ARMYs need to know for BTS’ ‘A Butterfly Getaway’
Everything ARMYs need to know for BTS’ ‘A Butterfly Getaway’

HYBE Labels have been pumping out content like no other within the last two years and their most recent release is a Butter Getaway event with BTS where ARMYs can catch the first ever premiere of their new song Permission to Dance.

The event’s entire dossier has been released by the boys’ company and according to their official press release, “The special talk show will feature colorful arrangements that will show the charm of BTS.”

“It will provide remarkable moments such as a part where the members will recall ‘me’ from the past and have a conversation together.”

“Not only that but “For the first time, performance video of the new song #PermissionToDance will be released, as well as 2 other performance videos. In addition, vertical fancam videos of all 7 members.”


More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew’s scandals leave Queen Elizabeth ‘utterly vulnerable’

Prince Andrew’s scandals leave Queen Elizabeth ‘utterly vulnerable’
Madonna rushes to Britney Spears’ defense: ‘Hand her life back’

Madonna rushes to Britney Spears’ defense: ‘Hand her life back’
Justin Bieber teams up with Kid Laroi for ‘Stay’ MV

Justin Bieber teams up with Kid Laroi for ‘Stay’ MV
Ed Sheeran unveils ‘Bad Habits’ acoustic version

Ed Sheeran unveils ‘Bad Habits’ acoustic version
HYBE Labels teases official countdown for ‘A Butterfly Getaway’ with BTS

HYBE Labels teases official countdown for ‘A Butterfly Getaway’ with BTS
Gal Gadot, The Rock and Ryan Reynolds to star in Netflix's biggest movie 'Red Notice'

Gal Gadot, The Rock and Ryan Reynolds to star in Netflix's biggest movie 'Red Notice'
Watch: Billie Eilish drops official NDA MV

Watch: Billie Eilish drops official NDA MV
Billie Eilish takes internet by storm as she drops new song NDA and music video

Billie Eilish takes internet by storm as she drops new song NDA and music video

'Bridgerton' producer to produce films for Netflix under new deal

'Bridgerton' producer to produce films for Netflix under new deal
Rapper Lil Baby arrested in Paris for carrying cannabis

Rapper Lil Baby arrested in Paris for carrying cannabis
Madonna speaks up for Britney Spears: 'Give this woman her life back'

Madonna speaks up for Britney Spears: 'Give this woman her life back'

Latest

view all