Friday Jul 09 2021
'Sher Dil', the goat weighing 314 kg wins countrywide competition for sacrificial animals

Friday Jul 09, 2021

Sher Dil, the goat weighing more than 300 kilogrammes, could be seen sitting next to its owners at a cattle market. Photo: File.
FAISALABAD: A goat weighing more than 300 kilogrammes has won a countrywide annual weight competition for sacrificial animals.

Named Sher Dil (braveheart), the goat precisely weighs 314 kgs and is brown in colour with patches of white on its back. The title was awarded to the animal on Friday after it participated in the annual competition for sacrificial animals. 

The event, which is in its 23rd year, was held in Faisalabad. Sher Dil is owned by Farrukh Aijaz — who hails from Gujranwala — specially travelled to Faisalabad for the competition.

After winning the competition, Sher Dil's owner was awarded a cash prize of Rs500,000. Meanwhile, a goat named Lal Badshah from Lahore, which weights 300 kgs grabbed the second prize. The third prize went to Kalu, a goat from Multan weighing 278 kg. 

