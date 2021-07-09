 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 09 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS releases first ever ARMY Playlist of solo releases

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 09, 2021

BTS releases first ever ARMY Playlist of solo releases
BTS releases first ever ARMY Playlist of solo releases

BTS recently dropped its official playlist featuring solo releases from each of the boys, alongside idol sing-along accompaniment.

The video includes solo sing along sessions with each of the seven Bangtan members, overhead lyrics and even showcases some of their fun on-screen antics that drive ARMYs into a protective frenzy.

BTS releases first ever ARMY Playlist of solo releases

The entire tracklist is 10 minutes long and features a number of solo releases, including Bicycle, Abyss, Snow Flower, Still With You, Hope World, People and Filter.

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment:

'Stillwater;: Matt Damon unveils new film at Cannes

'Stillwater;: Matt Damon unveils new film at Cannes
Jamie Spears worried over damaging rhetoric forming against conservatorships

Jamie Spears worried over damaging rhetoric forming against conservatorships
Prince Andrew’s scandals leave Queen Elizabeth ‘utterly vulnerable’

Prince Andrew’s scandals leave Queen Elizabeth ‘utterly vulnerable’
Heidi Klum shares modeling advice for daughter Leni

Heidi Klum shares modeling advice for daughter Leni
Megan Fox touches on ‘emotionally draining’ role in ‘Till Death’

Megan Fox touches on ‘emotionally draining’ role in ‘Till Death’
Mariah Carey’s brothers bashes memoir: ‘She has poor taste’

Mariah Carey’s brothers bashes memoir: ‘She has poor taste’
Madonna rushes to Britney Spears’ defense: ‘Hand her life back’

Madonna rushes to Britney Spears’ defense: ‘Hand her life back’
Justin Bieber teams up with Kid Laroi for ‘Stay’ MV

Justin Bieber teams up with Kid Laroi for ‘Stay’ MV
Everything ARMYs need to know for BTS’ ‘A Butterfly Getaway’

Everything ARMYs need to know for BTS’ ‘A Butterfly Getaway’
Ed Sheeran unveils ‘Bad Habits’ acoustic version

Ed Sheeran unveils ‘Bad Habits’ acoustic version
HYBE Labels teases official countdown for ‘A Butterfly Getaway’ with BTS

HYBE Labels teases official countdown for ‘A Butterfly Getaway’ with BTS
The Rock calls Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds insanely talented and highly unattractive

The Rock calls Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds insanely talented and highly unattractive

Latest

view all