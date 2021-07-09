BTS releases first ever ARMY Playlist of solo releases

BTS recently dropped its official playlist featuring solo releases from each of the boys, alongside idol sing-along accompaniment.



The video includes solo sing along sessions with each of the seven Bangtan members, overhead lyrics and even showcases some of their fun on-screen antics that drive ARMYs into a protective frenzy.



The entire tracklist is 10 minutes long and features a number of solo releases, including Bicycle, Abyss, Snow Flower, Still With You, Hope World, People and Filter.



