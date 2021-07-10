Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez won't move in together anytime soon, says insider

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez earlier said that their kids are their utmost priority

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez do not have any plans to move in together as of now.



The couple, who rekindled their romance a few months ago after Lopez called off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez, is going quite strong.

According to E! News, the rekindled couple is holding off on moving in together, "Ben is very settled in his home and it's close by to his kids. Jennifer's house is also a place she likes being and is a good family home," said a source.



"They are both back and forth to each other's homes and live close enough that it's not an issue," the insider explained.



Ben and Jennifer earlier said that their kids are their utmost priority and they are focused on them.

While Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony have two kids; twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian David, 13, Ben has three kids; daughters Violet Anne, 15, Seraphina Rose, 12, and son Samuel Garner, 9 with Jennifer Garner.

