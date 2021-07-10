 
Saturday Jul 10 2021
By
UZSUneeba Zameer Shah

Monsoon update: Karachi, get ready for rain from July 15

Saturday Jul 10, 2021

A man walking down the road and covering himself during rain. Photo: AFP
KARACHI: The first monsoon rains are expected in Karachi from July 15 – 17, says Karachi Met Director Sardar Sarfaraz.

The rain will serve as a break from the sweltering heat in Karachi.

The Met office director said on Saturday that moderate rain is expected in the metropolis next week. Karachi will likely receive around 10 - 22 mm of rain in the first spell.

Weather experts say low winds are hitting the northwest Bay of Bengal on July 11 and humid winds of the monsoon season will enter Pakistan via Gujrat.

“Clouds are likely to fall in Tharparkar and surrounding areas on July 12,” announced the Met office.

The Met office also said Karachi could expect light rain on July 12 before the first spell of monsoons officially begins.

