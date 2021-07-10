 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Mary Carey quits California governor race

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 10, 2021

Mary Carey quits California governor race

Mary Carey has pulled out of California governor race while criticizing the current governor Gavin Newsom.

In an interview with TMZ, she said she just didn't have enough time to get her affairs in order to officially enter the race .

According to the actress, the deadline for recall candidates to complete their paperwork was shortened by governor Gavin Newsom and she was unable to gather her documents.

Speaking to the celebrity website, Mary Carey said she thinks Newsom wanted to rush the recall election.

More From Entertainment:

Henry Cavill shares release date and trailer for 'The Witcher' season 2

Henry Cavill shares release date and trailer for 'The Witcher' season 2
Australian TV star Jono Coleman dies

Australian TV star Jono Coleman dies
Tristan Thompson threatens Khloe Kardashian's ex Lamar Odom on her photo

Tristan Thompson threatens Khloe Kardashian's ex Lamar Odom on her photo
Prince William returns to Polo field after hiatus

Prince William returns to Polo field after hiatus
Meghan Markle employed team of '12 PR people': royal biographer

Meghan Markle employed team of '12 PR people': royal biographer

Prince Charles' leaked call with Camilla haunting him till today, says author

Prince Charles' leaked call with Camilla haunting him till today, says author
Meghan Markle planning against returning to UK despite Queen's invite

Meghan Markle planning against returning to UK despite Queen's invite
Why Adam Levine did not attend Blake Shelton's wedding with Gwen Stefani?

Why Adam Levine did not attend Blake Shelton's wedding with Gwen Stefani?

Hilaria Baldwin urges people to embrace their identity after Spanish heritage scandal

Hilaria Baldwin urges people to embrace their identity after Spanish heritage scandal
Kate Middleton, Prince William to attend Wimbledon women’s final

Kate Middleton, Prince William to attend Wimbledon women’s final
Brad Pitt's lawyer blasts Angelina Jolie as custody battle rages on

Brad Pitt's lawyer blasts Angelina Jolie as custody battle rages on

Khloe Kardashian 'still very much in touch' with Tristan Thompson despite split

Khloe Kardashian 'still very much in touch' with Tristan Thompson despite split

Latest

view all