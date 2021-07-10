Mary Carey quits California governor race

Mary Carey has pulled out of California governor race while criticizing the current governor Gavin Newsom.

In an interview with TMZ, she said she just didn't have enough time to get her affairs in order to officially enter the race .

According to the actress, the deadline for recall candidates to complete their paperwork was shortened by governor Gavin Newsom and she was unable to gather her documents.

Speaking to the celebrity website, Mary Carey said she thinks Newsom wanted to rush the recall election.